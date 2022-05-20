Yeah, see, they were casing the joint, see.

We read a lot of crazy bullsh*t on Twitter (yay us), heck, we just wrote about Joy Reid claiming SCOTUS would allow some sort of National Forced Birth law but it looks like Tristan Snell outdid her.

This time.

Seems the evil rioters who took selfies in the Capitol on January 6 CASED THE JOINT on January 5 and this proves it was an inside job.

Or something.

We can’t make this up …

BREAKING: January 6 committee has video proof of Capitol tours on January 5, 2021. They were casing the joint — it was an inside job, just as we’ve suspected. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) May 19, 2022

IT WAS AN INSIDE JOB.

To be clear – it’s long been obvious that such evidence exists. There are security cameras all over the Capitol. But today we got our first hint that the January 6 committee has that evidence. And it means DOJ will soon have it too, if it doesn’t already. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) May 19, 2022

AND THAT’LL SHOW ‘EM. MWAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAA!

This dude is a few sandwiches short of a lunch.

Ok, so the nearly 100k idjits liking his tweets are dumber than he is, but just slightly.

But they were casing the joint, see.

Just a reminder: The US Capitol complex was closed to public tours on Jan 5, 2021 Due to COVID — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 19, 2022

OOPSIE.

BREAKING: It was a family being led to an office in one of the office buildings, you absolute lying hack. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 20, 2022

I’m not sure Tristan understands what “inside job” means. https://t.co/vgVUyXUYhX — “Slava Ukraini!” Will (@spudhawg) May 20, 2022

We’re not entirely sure Tristan can tie his own shoes.

Just sayin’.

This is Adam Schiff's burner account. https://t.co/TvhGo2Mow8 — Kentucky hills (@Ky_hills) May 20, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, that’s an underrated tweet.

Is this a parody account? https://t.co/lqhFgiaHLW — Ultra Calamitous J.E.N. (@realJenX) May 20, 2022

Look! People were in DC.

See! People went to a rally.

Hey! People rioted.

There you go your honor. Bob overthrew the government. https://t.co/AeCpiTHGS6 — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) May 20, 2022

It was all a plot!

Disinformation misinformation is ok when they do it https://t.co/IKcgUAI3ZE — Dr. Rosenpenis (@Jimsdoublechin2) May 20, 2022

Duh.

***

