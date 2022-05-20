Yeah, see, they were casing the joint, see.

We read a lot of crazy bullsh*t on Twitter (yay us), heck, we just wrote about Joy Reid claiming SCOTUS would allow some sort of National Forced Birth law but it looks like Tristan Snell outdid her.

This time.

Seems the evil rioters who took selfies in the Capitol on January 6 CASED THE JOINT on January 5 and this proves it was an inside job.

Or something.

We can’t make this up …

IT WAS AN INSIDE JOB.

AND THAT’LL SHOW ‘EM. MWAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAA!

This dude is a few sandwiches short of a lunch.

Ok, so the nearly 100k idjits liking his tweets are dumber than he is, but just slightly.

But they were casing the joint, see.

OOPSIE.

We’re not entirely sure Tristan can tie his own shoes.

Just sayin’.

HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, that’s an underrated tweet.

It was all a plot!

Duh.

***

