Biden is so horrible he’s inspired Elon Musk to vote for a Republican. ATTA BOY, SLEEPY JOE.

Watch this.

Elon Musk says he will vote Republican for FIRST time EVER after absolutely SAVAGING Joe Brandon in brutal roast pic.twitter.com/sxWybzsFDy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 17, 2022

Now, we knew he’s a moderate (he’s never once said he’s a conservative or even a libertarian) but we didn’t know he hadn’t ever voted for a Republican. And hearing him talk about voting for a Republican for the first time is pretty damn cool.

Biden is red-pilling more people than any Right-leaning group, org, pundit, politician, or social media account.

Heh.

Bingo, @elonmusk. You don’t have to be a Republican, but you can’t be a Democrat. (And for now you have to vote for Republican to save America, and we can hash out the rest of the stuff afterwards.) https://t.co/Ns3e4B2oWL — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 17, 2022

Oh, and we think Elon’s pissed about Twitter allowing bots to manipulate users to see and hear only one political side.

That last part is key. They’re using bots to undully influence public opinion. It’s really important to stop that so real voices can be heard without a big fake echo chamber shouting them down. — Justin (@JustNNovel) May 17, 2022

Of Biden he has said …

Elon has been very open about how the Democratic Party has left him (and so many others). Years ago Democrats were about unions, and taxes, and your typical Left-wing agenda. Now they push craziness that has started turning their normal base away … the AOC’s have done away with the Jim Webb’s, and the Nancy Pelosi’s are just trying to tread water until they retire OR in Nancy’s case, someone dumps a bucket of water on her.

Oh, and as usual, Elon speaks or tweets and the Left loses it:

C’mon dude.

I doubt he is even registered. He doesn't have a permanent address. — Jeffrey Dexter Owen (@dylan_rand) May 17, 2022

Yeah, so there.

Elon knows that if he votes for Dems, they are going to make him pay his fair share in taxes and it is crystal clear that Elon does not want that. No surprise there. — Kimmyann (@kimmyann1111) May 17, 2022

Awww, that’s right. Paying $11 billion in taxes wasn’t enough.

WTF do these people mean by fair share?

I would like to see how he has determined Twitter has a far left bias? — dan pudvay (@dpudvay) May 17, 2022

Dude.

The Republicans aren't going to save us, Elon. They love to talk, talk, talk, and do nothing substantive to protect people's rights. All they accomplish is a managed defeat and tax breaks for the already super wealthy. https://t.co/BZnxY2dOGb — Fiacrescrone, live from 🤡🌎 (@fiacrescrone) May 17, 2022

Tax cuts that benefitted 80% of all Americans.

Fixed it for them.

Color me not surprised that the twitter troll with munny falling out of his bunghole turned out to be a tRump-sucking fascist. https://t.co/iankBTkEz6 — HeyHey! HoHo! Fascism has got to go! (@TOShitgibbon) May 17, 2022

They’re so mad.

This is gonna be fun!

