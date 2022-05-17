Biden is so bad they’re trying to pretend it’s relevant to trash Trump. Sad.

You guys remember BrooklynDad, right? He pretended to just be some super-concerned dad fighting for the future of his kids and stuff but then we found out he’s actually paid to tweet. Yeah, that guy. Welp, seems they’re struggling to come up with some decent tweets to support Biden (and honestly, we can see where that would be tough) so they’re going back to the Trump well.

He went so far as to bring up Obama …

Rent-free.

Obama to trump was: – Love to hate

– Hope to dope

– Hero to zero

– Class to ass Did I miss anything? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 16, 2022

18k people liked his tweet.

Hey, we never said he wasn’t good at appealing to stupid people, we just said he’s paid for it.

Now lets do Trump to Biden.

-Booming economy to 8% inflation

-Gas under $2 to gas over $6

-Lowest illegal immigration+trafficking to highest in history.

-No new wars to WWWIII

-Dollar store to $1.25 store

-America First to America Dead Last

-Food Shortages I could go on forever. https://t.co/BmtfCBRJwo — 🇺🇸Sir Chan Destroy🇺🇸 (@SaulWrighte) May 16, 2022

We don’t know about you guys but we are seriously missing those mean tweets.

Trump to Biden has given us:

Record High gas and diesel prices

Food shortages – including formula

Border crisis

Record high inflation

America last politics

Deadly unorganized Afghan withdrawal

What else am I missing? — Ultra MAGA Momma (@jessika_fisher) May 17, 2022

America last is just so on-brand for Biden … and for Obama as well.

Trump to Biden is trending. Joe promised return to normalcy. Everything completely sucks. But by Dem standards, that’s normal. — Coop (@ClownPopper) May 17, 2022

Fair enough.

What kind of hero? Nobel Peace Prize winner Obama more than 540 drone strikes, including killing an American citizen. Trump started no wars, economy was at its best place in 40yrs (before covid) Obama couldn’t get the GDP up and high unemployment as the ‘new normal’ – zero? — PolitiSite Means Politics (@Politisite) May 17, 2022

ORANGE MAN BAD. REEEEEEEE.

The average family is now losing about $300 a month in real income due to the Biden inflation tax. Under Trump, wages rose faster than inflation causing a huge $6,000 real gain in median household income. America misses Trump! — Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) May 16, 2022

Wow. We didn’t know it was that much a month … insane.

You don’t have to like Trump to know that Biden/Harris are ruining the country…. — Southeerner (@whatgives1313) May 16, 2022

Inflation under Trump: 1.8%

Inflation under Biden: 8.5% Anyone claiming Joe Biden is not the cause of inflation is lying to you. — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) May 15, 2022

When you look at it like that?

Ho-lee CHIT.

Say Trump to Biden three times and a feminist with an art degree, wearing a pink vagina hat will show up in your comments. — 🇺🇸 Ultra MAGA Average Joe America 🇺🇲 (@PatriotRob76) May 17, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

And fin.

***

