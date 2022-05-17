Biden is so bad they’re trying to pretend it’s relevant to trash Trump. Sad.

You guys remember BrooklynDad, right? He pretended to just be some super-concerned dad fighting for the future of his kids and stuff but then we found out he’s actually paid to tweet. Yeah, that guy. Welp, seems they’re struggling to come up with some decent tweets to support Biden (and honestly, we can see where that would be tough) so they’re going back to the Trump well.

He went so far as to bring up Obama …

Rent-free.

18k people liked his tweet.

Hey, we never said he wasn’t good at appealing to stupid people, we just said he’s paid for it.

We don’t know about you guys but we are seriously missing those mean tweets.

America last is just so on-brand for Biden … and for Obama as well.

Fair enough.

ORANGE MAN BAD. REEEEEEEE.

Wow. We didn’t know it was that much a month … insane.

When you look at it like that?

Ho-lee CHIT.

HA HA HA HA HA

And fin.

***

