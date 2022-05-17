When you see several major media outlets and all the so-called fact-checkers come out to debunk something around the same time you know it’s really hurting the puppet in the White House. The baby formula shortage is only the latest complete and total fail for the Biden administration. Honestly, we’re just shocked these neo-maxi-zoom-dweebies aren’t somehow blaming Putin for the shortage.

We probably shouldn’t give them any ideas.

You’ll notice they’re all basically saying the same things over and over and over and over again to prove Biden isn’t responsible for families struggling to feed their babies all across the country.

First, FactCheck.org:

A shortage of baby formula has provoked misleading partisan claims that suggest President Biden is responsible for the “bare shelves.” But the shortage has been caused by a product recall and ongoing supply-chain issues due to the pandemic. https://t.co/0Za7OGYOqg — FactCheck.org (@factcheckdotorg) May 13, 2022

Awww, misleading partisan attacks.

RIGHT.

So we’re pouncing? Oh, and it’s the pandemic’s fault … sure.

Guys, we all know if Trump were president right now and there was a baby formula shortage they’d be shrieking about this being ALL HIS FAULT.

And totally not by the refusal of the government to allow importation of safe formula from other countries because of the nutrition labels. — Zombie John Gotti 🚌 🐗 (@ZombieJohnGotti) May 17, 2022

This is not a “fact check.” You can share what factors contribute to/ cause the shortage, but there are certainly arguments ppl can make (and do under every admin) that a current Pres admin is failing in an Econ way. That’s an arg over pres power. — Chrissy Roto (@chrissyroto) May 17, 2022

Biden is failing in an economic way. Heck, the guy is failing in every way.

And now snopes.com:

What we know:

✔️ Baby formula can be found at migration processing facilities along the U.S.-Mexico border.

✔️ For decades, border officials have been required to provide food and water to minors.

✔️ The U.S. shortage was caused by recalls, buyer habits… https://t.co/EPbVIoClC2 — snopes.com (@snopes) May 16, 2022

Ok, so they’re not blaming the pandemic, they’re blaming buyer habits.

Alrighty.

They had one plant closed that caused this. They had to clean it and it took the government to come if and say reopen it. It’s more than supply chain issues and you are doing a disservice by not telling people the truth. — Aleesha Burrus (@AleeshaBurrus) May 17, 2022

It’s snopes we’re talking about here.

When fact checkers all rush to “fact check” the same thing, on the same day, and all come to the same conclusion, then you know it’s propaganda. None of them have differing opinions?! — Better Dead Than Red. (@0toyaYamagucci) May 17, 2022

Ding ding freakin’ ding.

Then PolitiFact jumped in:

Even amid a nationwide baby formula shortage, the government is required to provide the infants detained in processing centers near the border with food, including formula. https://t.co/lOH2wSIUtb — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) May 16, 2022

Ok, so there is a shortage but by law, Biden has to give a bunch of baby formula to the border even if that means Americans can’t feed their babies.

Alrighty then.

This is so disingenuous. No one's arguing the legality. — Bidenflation (@KKau12258517) May 17, 2022

Nope.

This wouldn’t be a fact-check debacle without WaPo:

Analysis: The faux outrage that Biden is stockpiling baby formula for undocumented immigrants https://t.co/Q0V3wkj2j5 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 13, 2022

FAUX OUTRAGE.

HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Go back to the Trump/Russian collusion hoax you spent months pushing and then tell us about faux outrage. — Daniel Lee (@RealDanLee) May 13, 2022

The article says it’s true….but we shouldn’t be outraged by it. — ST_Nole (@ST_Nole) May 13, 2022

And then finally, our pals with AP.

Republicans aiming to retake control of Congress have blamed Democrats for high inflation, expensive gas, migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and violent crime. Now, the baby formula shortage is becoming the GOP's latest attack on President Biden. https://t.co/fkT12bGRGq — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 14, 2022

THERE it is.

Republicans are AIMING to retake control of Congress so they’re blaming Democrats for all of the things they should actually be taking care of since they’re in charge right now.

That’s really their take.

Wow.

How DARE they hold the people in charge accountable! And FYI.. It’s not the “GOP” attacking the President. It’s fed up Americans who are OVER IT. It’s less than 2 years into this nightmare of “leadership”, and all we wonder now is how much worse is it going to get. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) May 14, 2022

“How dare Republicans and conservatives call out Biden and his administration! The gall!” 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️ — ZeldaAGabriel (@second_zelda) May 14, 2022

They are blaming the party in total control of the government! Oh no! — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 14, 2022

Say it ain’t so!

***

