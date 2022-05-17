Obvious video game is obvious.

Retired four-star U.S. General and MSNBC/NBC (because of course) analyst Barry McCaffrey can’t tell the difference between video game footage and real-life combat. Suppose his being an analyst for MSNBC has never made more sense?

This was just super-cringe.

Becket Adams doing the Twitter God’s work here:

MSNBC/NBC analyst and retired four-star U.S. general sharing video game footage, claiming it shows real-life combat in Ukraine. IT EVEN SAYS "ARMA 3" IN THE VIDEO DESCRIPTION. pic.twitter.com/fxVEeyK2Wk — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 16, 2022

McCaffrey went so far as to use this ‘footage’ to claim Russians are losing large numbers of attack aircraft.

Lucky for him, a supporter reached out to let him know it was a video game.

This is from a combat sim. What you speak of is actually happening. But this not footage of such action. — independentobserver (@independentob10) May 16, 2022

But by then, people had of course seen the tweet and well … LOL.

You should be both ashamed and embarrassed — 🔴 🇺🇸 ULTRA MAGA 🇺🇸 Colorado Patriot (@redco2012) May 16, 2022

Totally real pic.twitter.com/9iTQ5zrh0y — Smore99 – 18 U.S.C. 115 🇺🇸 🦅 (@SMoran99) May 16, 2022

Holy crap! 😳 I've seen it all now. I'm free to leave this planet! 😂😂😂 — Chris (@OnlyWongs) May 17, 2022

Here’s the real footage general pic.twitter.com/Sh02IFnPJT — Fred Luckerson (@FredLuckerson) May 17, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

crazy new footage from the frontline just released! pic.twitter.com/yKEtBPi5PO — Rick Grimes (@CIAkilledJFK999) May 16, 2022

WOW, IT IS REALLY CRAZY THERE.

Lol military expert my ass — giovanni garr (@GarrGiovanni) May 17, 2022

Hopefully the kids have taken your car keys away general. pic.twitter.com/buZevcwd1w — Harry_dawgg 🇺🇸 🇦🇲 (@Harry_dawgg) May 16, 2022

Awwww, yes.

These are the moments that make Twitter not so horrible.

For us at least.

***

Related:

‘You mean like you did in Benghazi’? Hillary Clinton LECTURING Repubs to protect Americans from ‘out-of-control gun violence’ goes SO wrong

BOMBSHELL: Twitter employee spills the Twitter beans about censoring the Right and fearing Elon Musk in DAMNING Project Veritas video (watch)

BRO, just take the L! Eric Swalwell’s attempt to prove his 4-year-old REALLY DID watch horrific and violent news on TV BACKFIRES spectacularly

Recommended Twitchy Video