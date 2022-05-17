Obvious video game is obvious.

Retired four-star U.S. General and MSNBC/NBC (because of course) analyst Barry McCaffrey can’t tell the difference between video game footage and real-life combat. Suppose his being an analyst for MSNBC has never made more sense?

This was just super-cringe.

Becket Adams doing the Twitter God’s work here:

McCaffrey went so far as to use this ‘footage’ to claim Russians are losing large numbers of attack aircraft.

Lucky for him, a supporter reached out to let him know it was a video game.

But by then, people had of course seen the tweet and well … LOL.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

WOW, IT IS REALLY CRAZY THERE.

Awwww, yes.

These are the moments that make Twitter not so horrible.

For us at least.

***

