We knew they hated Elon and we knew they were censoring the Right but HOOBOY.

This Twitter employee couldn’t wait to spill the beans on his own company. You’d think by now, considering he works for a social media GIANT, he might be aware of Project Veritas and how they go undercover to expose big tech but … apparently not.

The dude was more than happy to talk about how they deliberately censor the Right (mainly because they know the intolerant Left will LEAVE THE PLATFORM if they don’t), how much they hate Elon Musk, and how far left left left the company really is.

You’ve gotta watch this:

Breaking from Project Veritas Twitter employee confirms bias at Twitter Seems I was right Because conservatives tolerate leftist speech and leftist won't tolerate the right, Twitter opts to censor the right as "balance"@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/zjAYwcIbol — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 16, 2022

Wow, right?

Oh, and we like how he only worked four hours or so every WEEK for a whole quarter.

And we wonder why Twitter sucks so much. Heh.

The best part was the work ethic When he said "I work about four hours a week"

"If you're not feeling it you just take a couple days off" Elon can come in

Empty about 2/3 of the building

And still have it running better w/o hiring anyone — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 16, 2022

Who would've thought. He's just admitting everything that conservatives have been saying for years. Can't wait to see how they try to attempt to spin this. — Texas A&M is Elite 🏈⚾ (@_kdavii) May 16, 2022

working 4 hours a quarter? No WONDER they're scared of Elon. They get to censor who they want and never work. It's a GenZ wet dream! — Show Me The Data (@txsalth2o) May 16, 2022

No surprise…except it’s amazing Twitter lasted this long. — T.L Ryon🙋🏻 (@TLRyon) May 17, 2022

Welp, this wont go well for big-tech. Another HUGE win for exposing their lies!!!! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 16, 2022

If only that were true. We keep seeing all sorts of pieces exposing big tech for being biased, politically corrupt, a-holes and at this point, the closest we’ve come to seeing anything done about it is Elon Musk trying to buy Twitter WHICH may not happen now that he knows at least 1 in 5 Twitter users is a bot.

20%

Let that sink in.

And hilariously, they think THEY’RE the good guys.

***

