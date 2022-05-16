We HATE to be that person but umm … are those paintball guns?

Remember when that one journo thought those orange earplugs were rubber bullets?

Journalists are so adorable in their stupid about guns.

Oh, Reuters. LOL

Trending

We wouldn’t put it past this administration.

Time for Common Sense Paintball Gun Control.

Seriously.

HELL YEAH.

Now, to be fair, if you read the story the caption talks about how they’re training (which would explain the paintball guns, we suppose) but they probably should have used either a better headline or a better picture because WOW.

Who knew?

***

Related:

Buck STILL doesn’t stop with him: Finding MOST Americans aren’t buying their #Putinflation BS, Biden tries blaming THIS

‘One guess who’s REALLY behind this group’: Thread on ‘small, non-profit activist group’ targeting Elon Musk a BOMBSHELL-read (Musk responds)

Blue-check DNC member’s claim about hate and bigotry he saw on a bathroom wall at his ‘favorite minority-owned biz’ sets off EVERY BS detector EVER

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gunsPaintball GunsReutersRussiaUkraine

Recommended Twitchy Video