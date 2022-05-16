We HATE to be that person but umm … are those paintball guns?

Ukraine says it has repelled Russian incursion in Sumy region https://t.co/dE81E0R9P6 pic.twitter.com/une4hkj0M6 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 16, 2022

Remember when that one journo thought those orange earplugs were rubber bullets?

I hope they're training with rubber bullets for safety sake pic.twitter.com/I8PhukCvjD — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) May 16, 2022

Journalists are so adorable in their stupid about guns.

Oh, Reuters. LOL

Did America just spend $40 billion to buy Ukraine paintball gear??? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 16, 2022

We wouldn’t put it past this administration.

No American needs Fully automatic paintball guns pic.twitter.com/FDXawTXzzl — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 16, 2022

Time for Common Sense Paintball Gun Control.

Seriously.

If they're gonna use stock images, I say use something REALLY COOL: pic.twitter.com/dMI366ETlq — Horst De Wermer, DVM, MD, PhD, GED, DDS, MOUSE (@Crapplefratz) May 16, 2022

HELL YEAH.

Russians get repelled with paintball guns? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jxBMmqBs3b — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) May 16, 2022

With paintball guns? That’s impressive — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) May 16, 2022

Now, to be fair, if you read the story the caption talks about how they’re training (which would explain the paintball guns, we suppose) but they probably should have used either a better headline or a better picture because WOW.

Par for the course, journos. Maybe hire a few people who know a thing or two about militaries and firearms. — Jack's Rhetorical Buzzsaw (@JackMartensite) May 16, 2022

You freaking morons — Caesar Pounce (@caesar_pounce) May 16, 2022

So Russians are afraid of getting paint on their uniforms? — Alan Bayer (@AlanBayer2) May 16, 2022

Who knew?

***

Related:

Buck STILL doesn’t stop with him: Finding MOST Americans aren’t buying their #Putinflation BS, Biden tries blaming THIS

‘One guess who’s REALLY behind this group’: Thread on ‘small, non-profit activist group’ targeting Elon Musk a BOMBSHELL-read (Musk responds)

Blue-check DNC member’s claim about hate and bigotry he saw on a bathroom wall at his ‘favorite minority-owned biz’ sets off EVERY BS detector EVER

Recommended Twitchy Video