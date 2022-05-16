First the Biden admin said inflation was transitory.

Then they said it was a good thing because it meant people were going back to work

Then they said it was an even better thing because it meant people were going back to work AND had more money to spend.

Then they said it was COVID.

Then they said it was a supply chain issue.

Then they said it was evil corporate greed.

THEN they said it was Putin.

And now … Biden is saying it’s because our taxes are too low.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t tweet it.

Biden's latest explanation for inflation is that taxes are too low. "Ultra MAGA" didn't even last a week! — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 16, 2022

Sorry folks, Biden did it. *shrug*

Yah that makes sense that some would come to that conclusion in DC — DavesDeepSpin (@DaveHRoller82) May 16, 2022

Especially a Democrat. A Democrat has never met a tax they didn’t think was too low.

That’s a real intelligent thing to say to the voters:”Taxes are too low”..Surely this will resonate with the voting block. Surely this will be seen as a brilliant statement served up by an under…overling? Keep up the good work Uncle Joe. — Will Berry (@WillBer58077739) May 16, 2022

Hey man, it is Joe Biden we’re talking about.

***

Related:

‘One guess who’s REALLY behind this group’: Thread on ‘small, non-profit activist group’ targeting Elon Musk a BOMBSHELL-read (Musk responds)

Blue-check DNC member’s claim about hate and bigotry he saw on a bathroom wall at his ‘favorite minority-owned biz’ sets off EVERY BS detector EVER

Can’t make this UP: Biden’s GENIUS plan leading up to midterms is to stop being SOOO bipartisan and start attacking the GOP

Recommended Twitchy Video