First the Biden admin said inflation was transitory.

Then they said it was a good thing because it meant people were going back to work

Then they said it was an even better thing because it meant people were going back to work AND had more money to spend.

Then they said it was COVID.

Then they said it was a supply chain issue.

Then they said it was evil corporate greed.

THEN they said it was Putin.

And now … Biden is saying it’s because our taxes are too low.

Trending

Don’t make that face, we didn’t tweet it.

Sorry folks, Biden did it. *shrug*

Especially a Democrat. A Democrat has never met a tax they didn’t think was too low.

Hey man, it is Joe Biden we’re talking about.

***

Related:

‘One guess who’s REALLY behind this group’: Thread on ‘small, non-profit activist group’ targeting Elon Musk a BOMBSHELL-read (Musk responds)

Blue-check DNC member’s claim about hate and bigotry he saw on a bathroom wall at his ‘favorite minority-owned biz’ sets off EVERY BS detector EVER

Can’t make this UP: Biden’s GENIUS plan leading up to midterms is to stop being SOOO bipartisan and start attacking the GOP

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BideninflationJoe BidenPutin

Recommended Twitchy Video