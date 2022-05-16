In case you all hadn’t noticed, Democrats (and by default Leftists and Progressives) know November looks worse and worse for them. From the staggering inflation to the crisis at the border to uncontrolled gun violence … their leadership is certainly lacking. They’re losing Independents, the Hispanic vote – they’re in trouble.

So we’re going to see them really try and ramp up the OMG THE RIGHT IS HATEFUL AND BIGOTED nonsense over the next several months.

That, and abortion, is really all they have to run on.

Sad, right?

While campaigning today the hate and violence in NY felt closer. At a fav minority owned biz of mine, I went to the restroom. Someone had carved a swaztika in the door with "Trump 2024" and "kill all n******s." My blood ran cold & I got angry. We must stamp out bigotry, hate. — Matt Hughes 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@matthughesnc) May 16, 2022

The Right is filled with so much hate these yahoos have to make more up.

Yeah, nobody believes him. You’d think with the prevalence of cellphones the guy could have at least grabbed a pic, right?

You have a phone because here is your tweet.

Does said phone have a camera?

I hear android phones have cameras these days.

Why didn't you take a picture, dear? — Ge🌄rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) May 16, 2022

This never happened but nice try Jussie — Big Ed Florida Man (@Falconeddie1) May 16, 2022

THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY.

Hello, someone. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) May 16, 2022

File this under things that didn't happen. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) May 16, 2022

probably just another hoax perpetrated by the same crowd desperate to distract away from the disaster happening with a senile loser in charge of ruining America — Tony Ultra FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) May 16, 2022

Isn't inventing a Hate Crime a prosecutable offence? — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) May 16, 2022

If not, it should be.

And of course you have photos of this fake story of yours that you can share? Was Jussie holding the camera? — SusanKnowles (@SusanKnowles) May 16, 2022

If you saw that, you DEFINITELY would have taken a pic to show your socials, so… pic.twitter.com/Jf5dvSK1qO — Beelze Bufo (@beelze_bufo) May 16, 2022

And so on.

***

Related:

Complete POS: Gov. Phil Murphy wastes NO TIME exploiting Buffalo shooting to trash people of faith and push gun control in shameful thread

Can’t make this UP: Biden’s GENIUS plan leading up to midterms is to stop being SOOO bipartisan and start attacking the GOP

‘Abhorrent, UTTERLY disqualifying’: Mollie Hemingway DECIMATES ‘woke’ Liz Cheney for accusing House GOP leaders of enabling ‘white supremacy’

Recommended Twitchy Video