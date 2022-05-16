In case you all hadn’t noticed, Democrats (and by default Leftists and Progressives) know November looks worse and worse for them. From the staggering inflation to the crisis at the border to uncontrolled gun violence … their leadership is certainly lacking. They’re losing Independents, the Hispanic vote – they’re in trouble.

So we’re going to see them really try and ramp up the OMG THE RIGHT IS HATEFUL AND BIGOTED nonsense over the next several months.

That, and abortion, is really all they have to run on.

Sad, right?

The Right is filled with so much hate these yahoos have to make more up.

Yeah, nobody believes him. You’d think with the prevalence of cellphones the guy could have at least grabbed a pic, right?

