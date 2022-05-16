We’re starting to think Liz Cheney has accepted her inevitable removal from representing the good state of Wyoming and has decided to embrace her newfound left-leaning right-hating supporters because wow … this is nasty. Forget the Buffalo shooter’s manifesto is filled with his respect for socialism and his hatred for all things on the Right, Liz just had to use this tragedy to rile up her frothy-mouthed base who not even two years ago hated her more than her dad.

Politics destroys people.

Period.

The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse. @GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 16, 2022

How far Liz has fallen.

This leftist weaponization of racial division for political power against the multi-racial working class GOP is vile and disgusting — even if it were not being uttered to, among others, a man who survived an assassination attempt. Abhorrent and utterly disqualifying. https://t.co/yIot1ZEC2E — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 16, 2022

Abhorrent and utterly disqualifying is putting it nicely.

Our guess is Liz is auditioning for an analyst gig with CNN.

3 more months before you lose your primary by 40 points – 😂😂😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 16, 2022

At least.

Liz knows her days in congress are nearly up and is now auditioning for that coveted MSNBC job. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) May 16, 2022

You will make a great MSNBC host after November. — Granite Pundit (@Granite_Pundit) May 16, 2022

Oof, not even good enough for CNN?

Lowest of the low.

The Democrats have actual anti-semites and support groups that push anti-semitic policies like BDS. Are you going to demand they denounce this too? — Dr Strangetweet in the Twitt'rverse of Madness (@lone_rides) May 16, 2022

Nah, she’s far too busy trashing her own party so she keeps getting invited on the talk-show circuit and of course to all of the BEST D.C. parties.

You get that Buffalo dude is self described as center-left authoritarian, right? — Kieran 'Driveby' Eleison (@KieranEleison) May 16, 2022

BUT HOUSE GOP LEADERSHIP!

***

