Hey guys, in case you missed it, Kamala Harris wants us to work together. Heh.

What’s REALLY horrible about this is that it looks like this was a prepared speech and that she wasn’t actually trying to improvise as she went along. Granted, she may have gone off-script or lost her place with the script but WHOA MAMA, this is bad.

Watch this:

Kamala Harris to world leaders at ASEAN Summit: "we will work together, and will continue to work together, to address these issues, to tackle these challenges, and to work together as we continue to work…" pic.twitter.com/nRiDS9UkzS — POLARIS (@polarisnatsec) May 15, 2022

She’s. Just. Not. Good. At. This.

And so damn unlikable.

What do you guys wanna bet the entire audience cringed as she ranted and rambled on about working together over and over and over again? Gonna guess her handlers told her, ‘Kamala, we want to put forward a message of global cooperation so you really need to hit that home,’ or something along those lines.

Wonder how she passed high school english?

What a complete disaster. — EichBomb🇺🇸 (@EichBomb) May 15, 2022

If SNL was still funny, this season would rival none other with the material Biden and Harris provide. — Save Ferris (@SaveFerris14) May 15, 2022

The passage of time, is the passage of time, and the passage… of…. time… is the passage…. of…. time? Nailed it! — ☠100% Problematic AF™ ☠ (@EF517_V3) May 15, 2022

HA HA HA.

Passage of time.

We’d forgotten that one.

She has a history of repeating the same damn thing over and over and over and over again in her speeches.

But are we going to work together? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 15, 2022

That’s a good question.

ARE WE GOING TO WORK TOGETHER?

