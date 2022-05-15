So … Ummm … who wants to tell Lori Lightfoot that since she’s IN Texas yes, yes she can read any damn book she wants to? We get what she was trying to do here, supporting the ridiculous agenda from her pals on the Left (predominately teacher’s unions) claiming evil white racist parents are ‘banning books’ but this doesn’t work for MANY reasons.

First, and foremost, parents being concerned about books that may have adult themes in them being in their children’s public school library is not ‘banning books. Second, she chose to read ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ in her photo-op, the same book Democrats in California have tried to ‘ban’. And third, her own city has ‘banned’ six Dr. Seuss books.

But hey, when your enemy is making a mistake, let them.

Or something.

In Texas, reading any damn book I choose. No banning of books or thought. Ever. pic.twitter.com/zGFN3dxvNx — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 14, 2022

Oh, Lori … delete this. LOL

Or you know, don’t.

It’s hilarious.

1) The push to remove To Kill a Mockingbird from schools has lately mostly come from the left. 2) Chicago is a disaster right now. There were multiple shootings this weekend that involved kids. You would think the Mayor would be a little more focused on her own city than TX. https://t.co/JB9kKXcwZQ — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 15, 2022

And of course, there’s this:

From ABC 7 Chicago:

Chicago libraries are temporarily pulling six Dr. Seuss books from their shelves after Dr. Seuss Enterprises said it would stop publishing them over racist and insensitive imagery. The books are “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.” The libraries will keep the books for reference copies until they determine a longer-term solution.

Womp-womp-womp.

Guess people in Chicago can’t read ‘any damn book they want to.’

Uh.. yes, exactly… you can read any book you want in Texas. Any comment on the kids getting shot in Chicago? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 15, 2022

Lori, you'd have to actually have thought before such thought could be banned. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) May 15, 2022

Does she know that lefties banned Mockingbird? — Ultra TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) May 15, 2022

Probably not.

Wouldn’t this mean Texas isn’t banning books? — GAGirl1967 celebrates life! (@Tamzilla_52) May 15, 2022

Yuuuuuup.

Looks like those books aren’t banned. — Max+ (@MaxNordau) May 15, 2022

You’re reading a book removed from school libraries by leftists in blue states. — Mark Ashworth & the Wreckoning Bros Podcast (@marklarflash) May 15, 2022

The jokes write themselves.

Thanks, Lori.

***

Related:

Target toothbrush loser and all-around troll David Leavitt THREATENS to have the Hodge Twins arrested … for retweeting him (LOL!)

‘STOP pretending to give a sh*t about dangerous rhetoric’: S.E. Cupp called out in BRUTAL thread for lame AF Buffalo shooting tweet

GHOUL: Alex Vindman’s wretched harpy of a wife SHREDDED for using Buffalo shooting in VILE tweet attacking the Right hours after shooting

Recommended Twitchy Video