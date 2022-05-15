Rachel Vindman may be worse than her husband … it’s close. And while plenty of people know Rachel on her own accord after she’s spent several years trolling Trump and pushing her sad little podcast, we thought it would be fun to refer to her as Hank Hill’s father referred to Peggy Hill.

Hank’s wife.

Vindman’s wife.

She really is just a horrible human being.

We suppose one ‘good’ Vindman deserves another.

Note, the shooting had happened just hours before, the families of the victims likely still being notified … and she thought this was ‘clever’? Edgy? We’d ask what is wrong with these people but we’re pretty sure we already know.

This is an insult to deranged, delusional, and psychotic people everywhere.

Accurate.

Aha, and here’s the thing. The Left has (of course) jumped onto the idea that Tucker Carlson and his ‘white replacement’ theory is to blame for the shooting BUT if you take a gander at the lunatic’s manifesto (which Twitter seems to be conveniently blocking right now) he actually calls himself a moderate Leftist authoritarian.

Hey, we don’t agree with politicizing this tragedy BUT if they want to play that game let’s talk about every aspect of the manifesto, not just the parts that support our specific political narrative.

Horrible people are horrible.

And in other news, water is wet.

True story.

Even when she realizes it she won’t apologize for this horrid tweet.

Not exactly an unfair statement.

Yes, yes she absolutely is.

Alex Vindman, Buffalo, Rachel Vindman, white supremacy

