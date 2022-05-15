Rachel Vindman may be worse than her husband … it’s close. And while plenty of people know Rachel on her own accord after she’s spent several years trolling Trump and pushing her sad little podcast, we thought it would be fun to refer to her as Hank Hill’s father referred to Peggy Hill.

Hank’s wife.

Vindman’s wife.

She really is just a horrible human being.

How long until the Buffalo shooter is partying at Mar-a-Lago? — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) May 15, 2022

We suppose one ‘good’ Vindman deserves another.

Note, the shooting had happened just hours before, the families of the victims likely still being notified … and she thought this was ‘clever’? Edgy? We’d ask what is wrong with these people but we’re pretty sure we already know.

You and ALL your followers are deranged, delusional, and psychotic. — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) May 15, 2022

This is an insult to deranged, delusional, and psychotic people everywhere.

Accurate.

I guess no one bothered to tell the oath breaker's wife that he's a Lefty. You legit just post whatever the memo tells you, huh? — Smokerscough beep bop boop (@smokerscough2) May 15, 2022

Aha, and here’s the thing. The Left has (of course) jumped onto the idea that Tucker Carlson and his ‘white replacement’ theory is to blame for the shooting BUT if you take a gander at the lunatic’s manifesto (which Twitter seems to be conveniently blocking right now) he actually calls himself a moderate Leftist authoritarian.

Hey, we don’t agree with politicizing this tragedy BUT if they want to play that game let’s talk about every aspect of the manifesto, not just the parts that support our specific political narrative.

Wow, you didn't even wait for the blood to dry. Shameful and soulless. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) May 15, 2022

Horrible people are horrible.

And in other news, water is wet.

At some point, your obsession with Trump becomes mental illness. That point was several years ago. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 15, 2022

True story.

You're disgusting — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) May 15, 2022

How long before you realize he shares the same ideology as the Azov battalion "heroes" you raise money for. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) May 15, 2022

Even when she realizes it she won’t apologize for this horrid tweet.

This is why no matter how disgusting I find republicans I also find democrats to be equally as disgusting. It’s actually quite freeing to realize how vile all of you are. — azarmadillo 🎃🦂 (@azdilla31) May 15, 2022

Not exactly an unfair statement.

Too soon mam, perhaps a little something for the families of the fallen first? Not a good look, seems like something Trump would say. 🤷‍♂️ — Jim Daigle (@JimDaigle4) May 15, 2022

She's worse than Trump. — Baby Formulicron Variant (@RealStarMan) May 15, 2022

Yes, yes she absolutely is.

***

