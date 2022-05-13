Wow, they seem to hate Madison as much as they hate Trump.
‘He’s Not OK’: The Entirely Predictable Unraveling of Madison Cawthorn – POLITICO https://t.co/2AeWRSqmP9
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 13, 2022
From POLITICO:
In August of 2015, 16 months after the accident that nearly killed him and left him unable to walk, Madison Cawthorn exchanged text messages with the friend who had fallen asleep at the wheel and careened into a concrete wall. Brad Ledford was about to head off to college. Cawthorn was living with his parents in a house that had been renovated for his wheelchair. He was suing Ledford and Ledford’s father’s business for millions of dollars of medical bills. Phone to phone, the teens bantered back and forth about getting together, but after a while it was clear Cawthorn didn’t want to.
Ledford referenced “the tension” of the court case and lamented they couldn’t hang out “the way we used to.”
“I miss my life,” he said. “I miss being able to defend myself … being able to dress myself … being able to use the bathroom without someone helping me … I miss not peeing the bed because I have no control over my penis … not having to have pills keep me alive … being able to compete … being checked out by girls … I miss my pride as a man … the pride my father swelled with when he spoke my name … I miss,” he said, “not having to convince myself every day not to pull the trigger and end it all.”
Why write this? Why DO this? We’ve seen some hit pieces but this is …
We have no words.
Politico publishing private texts between Cawthorne and the guy who caused the wreck that paralyzed him.
This is f**king low, disgusting, and despicable, even for them. https://t.co/yS2rSQUT0Q
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 13, 2022
Your article shouldn't exist. It has no value.
Not in the story as an emotional piece, not in any information conveyed, absolutely no value.
It's only purpose is to harm and expose personal matters.
It's evil, and you're evil for writing it. Can you honestly do no better, man?
— Exhausted 🍷 Merchant (@RaySchneid) May 13, 2022
No.
No he can’t.
None of them can.
Imagine having something tragic like this happen to you only to have some scumbag “journalist” air your private struggles in the aftermath. Loser.
— odoyle_rules (@r_thrift4) May 13, 2022
This is a pathetic excuse for a hit job, regardless of what you think of Cawthorn's politics.
— Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) May 13, 2022
completely distasteful to publish this
— Gian B (@gbtiepolo1) May 13, 2022
This is why everyone hates you
— The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) May 13, 2022
Do you ever wonder why people hate your profession?
— Fletcher, Morris (@FlockInMyRarri) May 13, 2022
Ooh, ooh, we know!
I am not a fan of his at all but this seems extremely low and the antithesis of journalism.
— Dennis (@dgsalem09) May 13, 2022
Just so we’re all clear. You feel sharing a story which includes private text messages of a person emotional reeling from being paralyzed in a freak accident, to score political points, makes you look like a good person. Nice Josh, you’re truly gross.
— Terrence Maddoux (@Jrizzell) May 13, 2022
This article is breathtakingly despicable.
— Rabbi_Phagan (@RabbiPhagan) May 13, 2022
Breathtakingly despicable.
