We all know why the Biden administration reacted the way it did to the idea of Elon Musk actually making Twitter an even-playing field and supporting free speech for everyone, but to see it in a thread like this really hits home. Jenin Younes spells it out in such a perfect and simple way.

The admin (not Biden, we’d be shocked if he knows what Twitter even is) wants to control what is and isn’t disinformation so they can continue to control the narrative.

I have recently spent quite some time pondering the Biden Administration & Democratic establishment's obsession with "misinformation." I think it is rightly called an obsession, because the focus on it is far outsized compared to the problem it poses. 1/ — Jenin Younes (@Leftylockdowns1) May 12, 2022

Obsession.

Such a good word for it.

Yes, some people who may have been better off with the vaccine probably didn't get it because they believed the microchip nonsense or the like. But the cure for this–as anyone with commonsense knows–is to have a reliable public health apparatus that people can trust. 2/ — Jenin Younes (@Leftylockdowns1) May 12, 2022

Most people (sane people) have always had some distrust in the federal government, but what they pulled with COVID … yeah, even people who ‘trusted’ them have their doubts now.

The "misinformation" obsession is an attempt by the Government and other people who control the narrative on the left, like the New York Times and MSNBC, to shift blame for their utter and deserved loss of public trust onto individuals, most of whom have limited influence. 3/ — Jenin Younes (@Leftylockdowns1) May 12, 2022

Their utter and deserved loss of public trust during the ‘pandemic’.

Bin-freaking-go.

Oh, and we can’t forget the part our friends in the media played.

It is to distract us from the fact that the Government has been one of the #1 purveyors of misinformation throughout the pandemic, and has refused to admit error at every turn. It is also a means of turning beleaguered Americans against each other with an easy talking point. 4/4 — Jenin Younes (@Leftylockdowns1) May 12, 2022

The Biden admin wants to control the narrative. That’s. It.

Especially when ‘the news’ has become nothing more than the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

The US government and its "security" organizations have been the largest purveyors of misinformation for decades. — racegirlmom (@racegirlmom) May 12, 2022

Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

