We can’t get a damn edit button but Nina wants people like Bette Midler editing other’s tweets? FOR REAL?

Nina Jankowicz says verified Twitter users should 'edit' others' tweets https://t.co/j2uvIVIbDo pic.twitter.com/drjEOcXurI — New York Post (@nypost) May 12, 2022

From The New York Post:

The “disinformation expert” tapped by President Biden to head a new US agency division that critics have likened to an Orwellian “Ministry of Truth” says that “verified” Twitter users should be able to edit other users’ tweets if they believe they are misleading. Nina Jankowicz — whose appointment as director of the new Disinformation Governance Board in the Department of Homeland Security has stoked concerns about government censorship — told participants in a recent Zoom chat that she is “verified” by Twitter before adding that “there are a lot of people who shouldn’t be verified, who aren’t legit” because “they’re not trustworthy.” She then adds: “Verified people can essentially start to ‘edit’ Twitter [in] the same sort of way that Wikipedia is so they can add context to certain tweets.”

Yeah, eff that. Although, our Twitter account is verified … MWAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Just kidding.

Oh, and if that wasn’t scary enough, watch this.

Notice the people masked ON A FREAKIN’ ZOOM CALL.

Only "trustworthy" people like Nina Jankowicz should be verified on Twitter and able to add context to other people's tweets. pic.twitter.com/nsquSNJRyI — Maze (@mazemoore) May 10, 2022

Trustworthy.

Alrighty then.

Elon had this to say about this rhetoric:

Disconcerting … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2022

No kidding.

Thank goodness Elon says he still intends to buy Twitter.

