You guys think Kamala Harris knows the majority of pro-life advocates are women? Ok, it’s not like Kamala actually knows much about anything, so that wasn’t really a fair question.

But hey, she wanted to be clear when she took time to record herself shaming the Senate for not passing a bill that would have made abortion legal for up to 40 weeks.

Watch.

Let's be clear: the majority of Americans believe in a woman's right to make decisions about her own body. pic.twitter.com/RTZfP743St — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 11, 2022

We’re getting serious ‘Mommie Dearest’ vibes from this video. Any minute now she’s going to hold up a hanger and shriek, ‘NO WIRE HANGERS … EVERRRRRRRRR!’

And then she’ll force us to clean the bathroom or something.

Man, she is just not likable, at all.

The Know-Nothing VP of the Know-Nothing Presidency hath spoken. — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) May 12, 2022

And she hath sucketh.

How dare you!!! Men can get pregnant too! — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) May 12, 2022

THE NERVE!

So dramatic — Pray For Our Country! 🙏🏻 (@uptonogood45) May 12, 2022

She’s really trying … right?

No. We (the majority) believe in accountability. Something you and your followers know nothing about. https://t.co/Hi6POZJb5m — Kate (@bohowanders) May 12, 2022

No. The majority of Americans DO NOT believe it is the woman's right to choose to abort her baby up to the point of birth, which is what this bill was. Stop lying 🤥 https://t.co/38BHDEHQW6 — Missy Anderson (@MissysLifeBlog) May 12, 2022

Without lying we’re not sure she’d have all that much to add to any conversation.

Let me make this clear, The Majority of Pro-Life Advocates are WOMEN https://t.co/8J4Lu94ovK — Barton Bella (@BartonBella1) May 12, 2022

“Vote harder to kill kids” https://t.co/Jcovrgrb8K — jared phd (@Jaredreturns) May 12, 2022

Oof.

Let's be clear: you look super desperate. 😅 https://t.co/9HIsiCN1FZ — SpiffCheese (@CheeseSpiff) May 12, 2022

Indeed they do.

***

