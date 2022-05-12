There have been times when we’ve been reading through AOC’s timeline and we’ve thought to ourselves, ‘She has to be some sort of plant by the Republican Party because NOBODY is this consistently DENSE.’ Welp, we’re starting to wonder this about Texas Democrat Gene Wu as well.

Woof, dude.

Remember this guy? He ran away from his job as a representative, took a bunch of weird pictures of food at the airport … and now he’s arguing that poor children who are trapped in bad school districts by teacher’s unions shouldn’t have the opportunities that he did.

Not a great argument, right?

People mad because I went to both public school and private school. 🤷‍♂️ — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) May 12, 2022

No, Gene, people are mad because you’re a flaming hypocrite who doesn’t understand what school choice really looks like. THAT or we know you’re just a paid-for union shill protecting the unions instead of the students.

Oh, and of course his kids go to private school.

Either way, double woof.

*Deep breath* Back on point. But it doesn't end there. See, most Private Schools have strict admissions standards. Both of our kids had to TEST-IN. We spent weeks prepping them and paid for assistance. How do low income families do this? — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) May 12, 2022

So low-income families can’t prepare their children to qualify for these private schools? Is he saying low-income students are too stupid to go to private school? Someone should educate Wu on the soft bigotry of low expectations.

Got it. You went to private school. You send your kids to private school. You don’t want to give people who can’t afford it the same opportunity for their children. https://t.co/eHVsjccDhB — Matt Rinaldi (@MattRinaldiTX) May 12, 2022

Ding ding ding.

Oh, and did we mention Gene was going after people and insulting their public school education?

Yeah.

He tried deleting it but as we all know, tweets are FOREVER.

Hey @GeneforTexas, why did you delete this tweet? pic.twitter.com/dGle3k2f7X — Matt Rinaldi (@MattRinaldiTX) May 12, 2022

Wow, Gene is so bad at this. HA HA HA HA HA HA

Now @GeneforTexas is taking shots at people for going to public school. https://t.co/iYIq1hBgfQ — Matt Rinaldi (@MattRinaldiTX) May 12, 2022

Yup.

Corey DeAngelis chimed in as well:

so you went to private school and send your kids to private school. https://t.co/W1JINUnpxD — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 12, 2022

So you’d think Wu would support efforts to make sure all children have the same opportunities as his, right? It seems crazy that anyone would ever argue against giving students the best education possible …

By his own logic, Gene "defunds" public schools by sending his kids to private schools since public schools are funded based on enrollment counts. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 12, 2022

Democrats love private schools.

For themselves.

For the poor kiddos who are trapped in crap school districts with crappier teachers by the teacher’s unions, not so much.

***

Related:

‘#AmericaLast is SO on-brand for this admin’: Illegal migrants at the border getting ‘pallets’ of hard-to-find baby formula (photos)

Receipt-filled thread with inflation timeline showing NUMEROUS lies Biden told to keep the blame off himself just DEVASTATING to Democrats

‘It must be EXHAUSTING’: Cancelled stand-up libertarian comedian Josh Denny DECIMATES ‘woke comedians’ in hilariously brutal thread

Recommended Twitchy Video