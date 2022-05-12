Josh Denny is a funny mo-fo who happened to host a gigantic food show on Food Network … until they figured out he’s a libertarian who doesn’t support the relentless slaughter of the unborn. They quickly ‘canceled’ him for it and went so far as to remove any of his episodes from their platform. Granted, this is the same Food Network that played identity politics on their latest Spring Baking Championship and outraged the majority of their audience by awarding a woman who should have been kicked off the show weeks earlier as their Spring Baking Champion.

She won with a cake that looked like it could have been purchased at any sad grocery store bakery.

Guess which identity boxes she checked off?

But we digress.

For those asking: Our working relationship with Josh Denny ended years ago and we removed all episodes he hosted at that time. His views do not reflect our company values and we regret giving him a platform. — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) September 3, 2021

Denny wrote a thread about how exhausting it must be to be a woke comedian, and it’s gold, baby.

Being a woke comedian honestly seems exhausting: you have to spend all day on twitter pretending @elonmusk is bad after you and all your friends bought his cars for the last decade… — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) May 12, 2022

That freakin’ Elon Musk and his freakin’ dedication to freakin’ free speech! But hey, we really need to stop our addiction to fossil fuels and stuff.

You have to pretend free speech is bad because people you don’t like or agree with are now also playing the primary instrument of your chosen profession… — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) May 12, 2022

Yup.

You have to pretend @joerogan isn’t funny and that @pattonoswalt somehow is… — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) May 12, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, Patton just isn’t funny.

Keep going.

You have to pretend abortions are an awesome defense of personal autonomy, but mask mandates are totally fine because they protect other people (and babies aren’t people)… — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) May 12, 2022

Absolutely relevant right now. Crazy relevant even.

If you have a penis, you have to break it off and throw it away / and if you have white skin, you have to shed it and become something else so you’re still allowed to have opinions on the internet… — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) May 12, 2022

Break off your penis and throw it away?

Ouch, dude.

But not inaccurate.

You have to pretend that guns are evil and people have no free will or choice over them because you know if you owned one it would overpower your consciousness and use your hand to operate it and murder yourself… — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) May 12, 2022

Meep.

You have to pretend you’re totally comfortable around blacks, gays, and the transgendered even though we both know in reality all your actual friends are other straight white virgin dorks… — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) May 12, 2022

Straight. White. Virgin. Dorks.

Accurate for most woke comedians.

And worst of all, you have to pretend you didn’t read all of this – because you have to keep pretending you don’t follow my every move, and you have to keep pretending that you think you’re better at this than me, when we both know: You aren’t. — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) May 12, 2022

What Josh said. All of it.

