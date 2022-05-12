The Biden admin has made things SO expensive we need abortion … so say the Democrats. Imagine how absolutely depraved someone has to be to even think like this, let alone go on a news outlet and say it out loud.

But then again, Rep. Katie Porter is a Democrat so she likely felt like this was a good thing to say on national television.

Watch.

Kids are expensive and since Biden has made things in general even more expensive we need abortion now more than ever is one HELLUVA take.

Wow.

Seeing plenty of blue-checks on the Left who aren’t at all concerned about parents being unable to find baby formula. Some even find it funny. 

Indeed it is.

Margaret Sanger would be proud.

We had a similar reaction.

Psh, crazy talk.

Welcome to Biden’s America.

***

