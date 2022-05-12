The Biden admin has made things SO expensive we need abortion … so say the Democrats. Imagine how absolutely depraved someone has to be to even think like this, let alone go on a news outlet and say it out loud.

But then again, Rep. Katie Porter is a Democrat so she likely felt like this was a good thing to say on national television.

Watch.

Democrat Rep. Katie Porter claims #Bidenflation "reinforce[s]" the "need" for abortion. "The fact that we're seeing this jump in expenses … pay more at the grocery store, pay more at the pump, pay more for housing is a reason" for abortion. pic.twitter.com/jVjuzXRhPz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 12, 2022

Kids are expensive and since Biden has made things in general even more expensive we need abortion now more than ever is one HELLUVA take.

Wow.

This was the natural conclusion to all of this for these guys. Grocery or formula shortage? We just need fewer kids and more abortion. https://t.co/EsvlAXUNcX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 12, 2022

Seeing plenty of blue-checks on the Left who aren’t at all concerned about parents being unable to find baby formula. Some even find it funny.

This is pure eugenics btw. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 12, 2022

Indeed it is.

Margaret Sanger would be proud.

Wtf — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 12, 2022

We had a similar reaction.

Orrrrr, and hear me out, maybe stop the hundreds of thousands of people crossing the border illegally each year and let the unborn children live? 🤷‍♂️https://t.co/oajRkcm44y — The Thinkalorian (@TheRewster) May 12, 2022

Psh, crazy talk.

Poor can't afford food for their kids…just kill them. The rich will keep breeding — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) May 12, 2022

It went from "Build Back Better" to "It's just going to get worse, so stop reproducing and give up entirely" awfully quick, didn't it? — Exhausted 🍷 Merchant (@RaySchneid) May 12, 2022

Welcome to Biden’s America.

***

