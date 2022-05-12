Ok, you guys know our ‘policy’ when it comes to covering randos on Twitter.

We typically don’t do it UNLESS the tweet or thread is just so awesome, stupid, hilarious, or awful that it goes fairly viral, and then yeah, it’s fair game. This tweet from ‘Karyn’ claiming ‘they’ are talking about keeping women from traveling out of state for abortions and that ‘they’ want to force women to take a pregnancy test before leaving the state is pretty awful and stupid so it totally qualifies.

Nearly 34k people liked this tweet.

That’s how dumb people are … yup.

Who is ‘they’?

Name names.

Name sources.

A pregnancy test? Sort of like a Preggo-Passport? HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Proposed by whom, Karyn? The voices in your head?

Oh, but people believed her … no really, they did.

Trending

Not one of them thinks to themselves, ‘Ya’ know, this seems really out there. Maybe it’s not true.’

It is fiction, just like Handmaid’s Tale.

So … yeah.

Suppose Karyn could be a parody.

We’re actually hoping this is the case and we’ll have to correct this article and say, ‘HEY, YOU GOT US, WELL DONE.’

But sadly … looking at her timeline … eh.

They are absolutely losing their MINDS, and all because the states will have the power to pass their own laws around abortion.

That’s it.

Overturning Roe doesn’t ban abortion, it doesn’t create preggo-passports, it just puts it back on the states.

And yet, they REEEE.

***

