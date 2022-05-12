Ok, you guys know our ‘policy’ when it comes to covering randos on Twitter.

We typically don’t do it UNLESS the tweet or thread is just so awesome, stupid, hilarious, or awful that it goes fairly viral, and then yeah, it’s fair game. This tweet from ‘Karyn’ claiming ‘they’ are talking about keeping women from traveling out of state for abortions and that ‘they’ want to force women to take a pregnancy test before leaving the state is pretty awful and stupid so it totally qualifies.

Nearly 34k people liked this tweet.

That’s how dumb people are … yup.

IMPORTANT—Now they are talking about how to KEEP women from traveling out of state to get abortions. The idea is to REQUIRE women to show negative pregnancy tests or not be allowed to leave the state. This is some #HandMaidsTale shit! Who thought we would ever come to this?? — Karyn M Lowe (@karynl11) May 11, 2022

Who is ‘they’?

Name names.

Name sources.

A pregnancy test? Sort of like a Preggo-Passport? HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Although they are discussing this as a way to prevent women from traveling out of state for abortions, its hard to imagine they can find a way. This was proposed, but I think instead they will create a statute that lets someone sue you if you are caught —like the Texas law. — Karyn M Lowe (@karynl11) May 11, 2022

Proposed by whom, Karyn? The voices in your head?

Oh, but people believed her … no really, they did.

You're telling me of all the issues we have in this country right now THIS is what those men want to do right now? You better vote those Fkers out my friends. (Also, if you need me to pee for you, I will 😏)😘 https://t.co/xBHBwaMTkc — Skyla Dawn (@SkylaS) May 12, 2022

I'll be doing some underground railroad stuff for the ladies it's looking like! Or calling in the UN peace keepers because everything they are trying to do under the convention is illegal and I thought the justice department was better than Putin but so far I'm not seeing proof!! https://t.co/LqabNnIkCt — Pauline Yarbery (@APsGirl4Ever) May 12, 2022

Every single woman that voted for trump is guilty of allowing this to happen https://t.co/Hmmi08FaXe — susan mayes (@susannmayes) May 12, 2022

Not one of them thinks to themselves, ‘Ya’ know, this seems really out there. Maybe it’s not true.’

It is fiction, just like Handmaid’s Tale.

So … yeah.

Who are 'they'? Can you cite anyone? Where have you seen this? Other than it being completely unconstitutional, what's your point? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) May 12, 2022

Fake news — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) May 12, 2022

It’s as if you pop into and out of existence whenever you are found politically useful — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) May 12, 2022

Suppose Karyn could be a parody.

We’re actually hoping this is the case and we’ll have to correct this article and say, ‘HEY, YOU GOT US, WELL DONE.’

But sadly … looking at her timeline … eh.

Today on News I Pulled Out Of My Ass https://t.co/DgzLJKcom0 — Home Malone (@BigGiantMonstr) May 12, 2022

Absolutely nobody, anywhere, is suggesting this, or even thinking this. You watch too much MSNBC. https://t.co/GO4WNcDa9E — Stranger Loop (@Recursion_droid) May 12, 2022

Now they are making up more sh!t. First, they came with their birth control lie, and then their ban on interracial marriage lie. Now a mandated pregnancy test lie. https://t.co/ljwKyAM9iq — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 12, 2022

They are absolutely losing their MINDS, and all because the states will have the power to pass their own laws around abortion.

That’s it.

Overturning Roe doesn’t ban abortion, it doesn’t create preggo-passports, it just puts it back on the states.

And yet, they REEEE.

