We can’t decide if Nancy Pelosi slipped and hit her head on the pavement, is finally malfunctioning, or thought it was 5 o’clock a little earlier than usual but she seems to think at some point Republicans supported abortion and climate change.

Seriously.

She really has those arms flapping around so you know either she’s completely lost or knows she’s full of crap.

Watch.

What in the crispy fried frick is she even TALKING about?

We’re not sure she even knows.

Something like that.

Ding ding freakin’ ding.

Vodka?

Who knows for sure?

Even Lefties think she’s off her rocker.

Not great, Nancy.

The voices in her ancient head.

She wants Republicans she can push around.

Yup.

***

