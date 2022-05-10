We can’t decide if Nancy Pelosi slipped and hit her head on the pavement, is finally malfunctioning, or thought it was 5 o’clock a little earlier than usual but she seems to think at some point Republicans supported abortion and climate change.

Seriously.

She really has those arms flapping around so you know either she’s completely lost or knows she’s full of crap.

Watch.

.@SpeakerPelosi: "I want the Republican Party to take back the party to where you were when you cared about a woman's right to choose, you cared about the environment. Here I am, Nancy Pelosi, saying this country needs a strong Republican Party. Not a cult." pic.twitter.com/h12SSFQKdk — The Hill (@thehill) May 9, 2022

What in the crispy fried frick is she even TALKING about?

We’re not sure she even knows.

This woman is stupid and delusional. — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) May 10, 2022

Something like that.

What she means is we should sit down and shut up. — Elite Leader CA05 🍊 (@c_an05) May 10, 2022

What’s cultish is keeping the same people in power for 45-50 years. — Maze (@mazemoore) May 10, 2022

Ding ding freakin’ ding.

So at some point Republicans were pro choice, according to Nancy.

Senility… — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) May 10, 2022

Vodka?

Who knows for sure?

Even Lefties think she’s off her rocker.

After losing every game of the season by more than 50 points, coach for the Washington Generals says they need a strong Harlem Globetrotters! https://t.co/eHogCSvVVd — Left Flank Veterans (@LeftFlankVets) May 10, 2022

Not great, Nancy.

republicans have been trying to ban abortion my entire life you crank wtf is wrong with her https://t.co/jRUdBJ5Wwa — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 10, 2022

Who told her we cared what she wants? https://t.co/q8oHokvNOZ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 10, 2022

The voices in her ancient head.

Translation… She wants democrats lite. In other words, RINOs. https://t.co/uzsotMNJxB — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) May 10, 2022

She wants Republicans she can push around.

Yup.

***

