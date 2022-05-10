Another conservative voice suspended. Gosh, we’re shocked.

Earlier this month (or last month), @RBPundit was locked on Twitter. Now, there is a difference between a lock and suspension, and usually, Twitter uses ‘locks’ as a build-up to eventually suspend the account. His last ‘lock’ was seven days, which is typically what they do right before suspending an account.

At least with a lock, there is an end date where the user will get his/her account back. With a suspension, the account is basically gone unless some blue-hair at Twitter decides to show you mercy and accept your appeals to restore the account.

This doesn’t happen very often and is one of the reasons many people on the Right (middle, moderate, not the far-left) are excited about Elon Musk buying Twitter.

We’re going to guess it was his use of the word ‘whore,’ although he did not call anyone such a thing and was tweeting to Elon to show him the blatant bias in how Twitter currently enforces its Terms of Service.

RBPundit booted off Twitter – for literally no reason. Can some verified folks get eyes on this, please? https://t.co/oGzNwHQPce — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 10, 2022

While he was in trouble for mentioning why he was locked, Steve Cox (blue-check even) is ranting about tormenting, harassing, and attacking a SCOTUS justice. There are literally people calling for violence against pro-life orgs, groups, people …

Women across the country must become stand-alone saboteurs: Burn/flood buildings, destroy power stations, twist rail tracks, demolish bridges/roads (look up dexpan), aka go full insurgency to make the rich hemorrhage as much money/manpower as possible. Become ungovernable or lose — (((Jabami Jin))) (@SecondSolipsist) May 9, 2022

… but RBPundit tweeted a bad word and Twitter can’t have that.

Even though this editor knows for a fact that when the word is used to describe a woman on the Right, Twitter gladly ignores it.

What was his twitter-crime? Did he argue that Pete Buttegieg can’t really breastfeed? Did he deny the existence of systemic racism in the woodcarving community? Whatever it was, are we all now more safe? — Political Sock (@politicalsock) May 10, 2022

We hope Twitter figures out this was a mistake and they reinstate RBPundit sooner than later.

Stay tuned to the insanity.

***

Related:

‘Bro. Stop. Get some help’: Tulsi Gabbard calls ‘warmongering slimeball’ Steve Schmidt OUT for attacking Meghan McCain and he just can’t DEAL

IMAGINE being this dumb: Bette Midler sharing ‘edgy’ meme that claims it’s not Planned Parenthood killing children BACKFIRES spectacularly

Cenk Uygur DRAGGED, dropped, then dragged AGAIN for dumb AF take on why he thinks Repubs are REALLY obsessed with helping the ‘pre-born’

Recommended Twitchy Video