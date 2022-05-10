Cenk Uygur thinks he’s figured out why Republicans are ‘obsessed’ with helping the pre-born.

Pre-born, isn’t that cute?

It’s not that we care about protecting the most vulnerable or that we cherish life … no no.

It’s because when they’re in the womb they could still be a boy.

No, he seriously tweeted that.

We know, he’s a toad, and not a bright one at that.

Cenk, dude, put the free Biden crack pipe DOWN.

Has this guy never heard of an ultrasound? Most people know what the sex of their unborn kiddo is pretty early in the pregnancy.

Remember just a couple of weeks ago when people like Cenk didn’t want us even using the word women because it might upset men who think they’re women? Yeah …

