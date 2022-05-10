Cenk Uygur thinks he’s figured out why Republicans are ‘obsessed’ with helping the pre-born.

Pre-born, isn’t that cute?

It’s not that we care about protecting the most vulnerable or that we cherish life … no no.

It’s because when they’re in the womb they could still be a boy.

No, he seriously tweeted that.

We know, he’s a toad, and not a bright one at that.

I just realized why Republicans are obsessed with helping the "pre-born" and refuse to help actual kids who are already born. Because when they're in the womb, it could still be a boy! But once they're born, half of them are women, who they wouldn't help under penalty of law. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 9, 2022

Cenk, dude, put the free Biden crack pipe DOWN.

Has this guy never heard of an ultrasound? Most people know what the sex of their unborn kiddo is pretty early in the pregnancy.

Remember just a couple of weeks ago when people like Cenk didn’t want us even using the word women because it might upset men who think they’re women? Yeah …

Cenk, we've had ultrasound machines for 80 years now. https://t.co/rbUerL3GGc — KP (@KL_Pham) May 9, 2022

BUT REPUBLICANS ARE OBSESSED YOOOOOO.

Didn't you advocate sex with animals? — Jack Cochran (@TheJackCochran) May 10, 2022

Meep.

Only twice. — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) May 10, 2022

Meep meep.

You realize abortion kills female babies just as often as male babies right? — i❤️authority (@iheartauthority) May 9, 2022

No, no he does not realize that.

That’s just stupid. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) May 9, 2022

It really is.

There it is.

Keep telling yourself that, and then look up the breakdown of who the foster and adoptive parents are. — Edward Ahlsen-Girard (@efagirard) May 10, 2022

Yuuuup.

***

