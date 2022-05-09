Would someone pretty please with sugar on top provide Eric Swalwell with the history of Republicans who have been trying for decades to legalize over-the-counter birth control? And THEN please point out Democrats have been blocking these efforts for years and years and years?

Democrats are going to say a lot of insane crap as we get closer to November because if they can’t scare people into voting for them, with the horrible job they’ve done so far they know they’re done for in the midterms.

This guy …

Not a drill. Republicans are coming for your contraception. They will shush you and tell you that claim is ridiculous. Except, it is happening. They see women as “domestic suppliers of infants.” We can turn back the clock to the dark ages or we can mobilize & save freedom. #Vote https://t.co/yaTUmzfVmO — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 8, 2022

Domestic suppliers of infants.

Oh FFS.

Eric is getting Twitchied more than AOC these days. And that’s not a good thing.

It’s like he’s getting dumber in real-time.

Got a link to that propaganda or do you blindly believe everything you see on Twitter? — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) May 8, 2022

Fact checked: FALSE https://t.co/nAn9Gx5WIv — Leon Musk : Brother from another Mother (@verticeses) May 9, 2022

Is it any surprise that the man who farted on live TV is talking out of his ass? https://t.co/7foLGEOrCJ — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) May 9, 2022

We see what he did there.

Heh.

Get back to us when you have an answer re: the baby formula shortage, Eric. Mobilize & save babies. https://t.co/q5nOtPoeej — Ron Pyle (@rreactor) May 9, 2022

Wouldn’t it be amazing to see them actually concerned about something REAL that is happening in this country instead of shrieking and pushing lies to terrify their base?

The misinformation ministry could be a full time job just fact checking your tweets. If you have to lie constantly, you lose. Little will change with a decision to return abortion to states or if you're really concerned amend the house bill to look like the Florida law, settled. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) May 9, 2022

But that’s not a catchy talking point that will rile up stupid people and trust us, Eric needs all the stupid people he can get.

I’m a pro-life Republican that is in favor of OTC birth control. Every Republican I know (which is most of the people I know) are in favor of OTC birth control. Where are all these people coming for contraceptives? Your demand for this demographic doesn’t match the supply. — Critical Thinking (@irtated_bowels) May 9, 2022

You are a true dumbass.

Google is available for free.

Search for "Republicans push for OTC birth control".

Delete your tweet and be a coward. — Jay Taylor (@JayLeads) May 9, 2022

That’s exactly the imagery we see every time we look at Swalwell’s timeline.

***

Related:

And THIS is why they’re FREAKIN’ out: Elon Musk says the quiet part OUT LOUD about Twitter’s ‘strong left-wing bias’

David Frum’s lame claim SCOTUS justices LIED to senators about Roe beautifully DEBUNKED by Ted Frank in short, receipt-filled thread

And the award for dumbest protesters goes to –> Pro-abort protesters in Los Angeles call for SCOTUS to be abolished (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video