Was David Frum always this insufferable? Yeah? Thought so.

So one of the more popular whining points going around social media is that SCOTUS justices lied under oath about Roe. Yeah yeah, we know, they’re going to try everything they can to keep the court from doing its job (or to milk this for as much political posturing as possible) but c’mon, this is a stretch and someone like David should know better.

Then again, maybe not.

Don't picket judges at home. It's wrong. Don't refuse to schedule votes on presidential supreme court nominees. That's wrong too. Even if you think a Senator's questions are unfair or intrusive – don't lie in your testimony. That's wrong as well. And wrongs add up. — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 8, 2022

He was only right about one of his points.

Ted Frank was good enough to take a moment from his day and debunk Dumb-Frum:

No one lied to the Senate. Kagan didn’t lie when she said there was no constitutional right to gay marriage and then voted differently, either. Sotomayor didn’t lie when she said Keller was constitutional law and then voted to overturn it. — (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) May 8, 2022

OOOOOH, that’s right.

Kagan said there was no constitutional right to gay marriage, yet voted to make gay marriage a right.

Sotomayor said Keller was constitutional law and then voted to overturn it.

But you know, it’s PERJURY or something when right-leaning judges do it.

These people.

Ted continued:

Every one of these statements is a factual positive statement, and none of them are inconsistent with Alito’s draft opinion, regardless of whether you agree with Alito’s reasoning. Plessy v Ferguson was an important settled precedent and the law of the land, too. https://t.co/YTEPoa9LQA — (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) May 8, 2022

And boom.

1. Yes it is. It’s illegal.

2. No it’s not

2. No one lied. Good talk. — Dr Strangetweet in the Twitt'rverse of Madness (@lone_rides) May 8, 2022

Aww, good times.

It isn't merely wrong, sir.

Picketing a judge's home with the intent of influencing that judge is a violation of Title 18 section 1507 of US Code and is punishable by fine and imprisonment. It is a federal crime. — Robert G. Silverman (@RobertGSilvermn) May 8, 2022

What he said.

One is perhaps wrong. The other is illegal as it undermines the alleged independence of the court. pic.twitter.com/guUCUHfnYR — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) May 8, 2022

So Dave is wrong.

Again.

Sorry, not sorry Dave.

***

