It would go a long way if these pro-abort protesters knew WTF they were talking about.

Hey, at least they’re not wearing those stupid Handmaid’s Tale costumes.

But yeah, this is irretrievably stupid.

Watch this:

At a pro-abortion protest in Los Angeles, far-left protesters called for the Supreme Court to be abolished, not just because of potentially overturning Roe v. Wade but also for actions such as ending the eviction moratorium. pic.twitter.com/zpYnBlLJq6 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 9, 2022

ABOLISHED.

K.

These nimrods also want SCOTUS abolished because it wasn’t constitutional to force landlords to allow renters to live in their properties without paying rent. Alrighty. And notice how it’s the ‘millionaires’ who want to do all of these evil things.

As we said up there, these protesters know so very little about reality and just spew what someone they think is smarter than they are spewed.

Oh, and it gets dumber.

Lots of chants calling for the Supreme Court to be abolished. pic.twitter.com/Zmt1nlYF44 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 9, 2022

WOMEN.

Notice how it’s cool to start talking about women again.

Yay.

Kids who’s mommy and daddy never told them no. — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) May 9, 2022

The Participation Trophy Generation.

Indeed.

…do they know that would end Roe? — Nick Pappas 🌻 (@NickAPappas) May 9, 2022

No.

They’re like a dim yellow bulb attracting a bunch of annoying mosquitoes.

So how is this not insurrection? Wanting to get rid of 1/3 of the government? — BigUgly (@FootballCoach92) May 9, 2022

It’s ok when they do it.

Silly.

***

Related:

‘Christine Blasey Ford … dude, REALLY?!’ Laurence Tribe’s attempt to discredit 5 SCOTUS justices he claims are ‘gutting Roe’ BACKFIRE

‘SHAMEFUL’: Christina Pushaw SCHOOLS Jen Psaki on what a REAL Press Secretary looks like in 1 perfect tweet

Cheese slid OFF his cracker: Steve Schmidt went off the RAILS for 32 hours on Twitter … here are some of his more insane tweets

Recommended Twitchy Video