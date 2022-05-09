As Twitchy readers know, after a bunch of harpies and hooligans showed up at SCOTUS justices’ homes over the weekend, NOW Jen Psaki and the Biden administration came out and told the pro-abort jackas*es not to protest at their homes.

After they’d already done it.

.@POTUS strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest. But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism. Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 9, 2022

But hey, D for effort.

Way to drop the ball.

Press Secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis Christina Pushaw was more than happy to critique Jen’s statement just THIS MORNING and show Little Red Lying Hood how it’s done:

This is a good statement, but it’s way too late. The Press Secretary had the opportunity to condemn this abhorrent behavior before it started last week — and in declining to condemn it, she & the Biden Administration condoned it. Shameful. https://t.co/OcyRQcum5N — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 9, 2022

But it’s way too late. And let’s be honest, the reason they didn’t go with this from the very beginning is that they likely WANTED the protests over the weekend, they wanted the outrage. Oh, and now that they look like irresponsible toolbags they feel the need to come out and say don’t do this.

Shameful indeed.

Focus groups must've come back with negative reactions to the melt down. — at least I have my wife (@ubahmlee) May 9, 2022

Yup.

You are 100% correct! Inaction is sometimes the strongest statement of approval. — 🇺🇸Fin🇺🇸 (@FinstaManhattan) May 9, 2022

If you look at the responses, it's easy to see why she waited. — Stupor Duck (@patrusselljr) May 9, 2022

Its a weak statement. — Darrell West (@darrellpwest) May 9, 2022

Obviously they got some polling in after people looked at the images. — treyinathens (@treyinathens) May 9, 2022

This is what governing by wind direction looks like — Bradford Broyles (@BradfordBroyles) May 9, 2022

And that’s the Biden administration in a nutshell, yup.

Jen could learn a thing or two from Christina.

***

