Note, this editor spent a good bit of time reading through Steve Schmidt’s insane tweets just to bring you the best of the best, or the worst of the worst. Also, note that we read and write about a lot of crazy on Twitter but this … this was exceptionally nutty.

Tweeting for 32 straight hours.

C’mon man, even we can’t keep up with that.

Looks like Steve Schmidt finally logged off after a staggering 32 straight hours of tweeting through it. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 9, 2022

Pretty sure it all started with him going off about Meghan McCain because he said she called him a pedophile.

.@MeghanMcCain has been trying to have a conversation with me for almost 14 years. Once again, today, she called me a Pedophile. It is a slander. It is disgusting. It is untrue and it says everything about her. Here she is liking the tweet of a far right liar and piece of filth — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 7, 2022

And then he got all fussy with Bethany Mandel (which triggered Keith Olbermann):

Ok ok. @JoshMandelOhio is the guy that lost? I don’t know who is married to who. To all of you “Under His Eye” Blessed Day. Blessed Be the Fruit” Those are the friend words? Password: Gilead https://t.co/juhML1aLwm — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 8, 2022

Don’t ask.

I’ve been a Democrat for 2 years. I think — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 8, 2022

Well, that explains a lot.

This scene from Game Change was like an out of body experience. Almost precisely what happened. My last interaction with the profoundly unfit loon Sarah Palin. Have a watch. https://t.co/FOFEvwaLGe — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 8, 2022

Did this all happen in that hairless noggin of his?

Check out this thread on Palin:

Sarah Palin once said the following to me. “Steve, I can take the Vice Presidential Campaign plane wherever I want. it’s my plane!” I responded, “Governor, there is some truth to that. First, though, there is no such thing as a Vice Presidential Campaign. There is a Presidentia — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 8, 2022

2/ Campaign and you are the Vice Presidential candidate. It is true that you can take that plane wherever you want but you should have a plan after that because it’s my gas card” Nicolle Wallace and I were the two people who said NO. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 8, 2022

3/ Whether it was @MeghanMcCain’s insanity or Palin’s. When the campaign ended I refused to let Sarah Palin speak. I placed the phone call to Barack Obama for the concession and did everything I could to make sure a beautiful speech wasn’t disgraced by the nut ball from Alaska. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 8, 2022

4/ Palin understood the party of personal responsibility was dead and replaced by a whining victim cult of losers who routinely lied and blamed others for their failings. Palin went on the attack after the campaign. You see, it wasn’t that she was ignorant and unprepared. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 8, 2022

Sure, Steve.

And yeah, this crazy goes on and on and on – if you want to read the entire thread go for it, it’s on Twitter and goes on for several more tweets. That being said, he used this thread to tie it all back around to attacking Meghan McCain.

The Federalist is OUTRAGED! Lol. Trust me. I’m good. Feeling lighter by the second. pic.twitter.com/kFbILAtGSF — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 8, 2022

Our apologies if this piece is all over the place but holy crap, this man’s timeline is all over the place.

Then he tried to explain why he was banned from McCain’s funeral.

6/ There was no unfinished business between John McCain and I as men when he died. I said goodbye and we were at peace. I was not left in peace. Instead I was savaged, smeared and attacked as a pedophile by @MeghanMcCain and a pack of vile scum. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 8, 2022

Some strangeness about running campaigns and how he didn’t want any of this.

I had no interest whatsoever in running a Presidential Campaign in 2008. One of my closest friends was running John McCain’s campaign and John Weaver was the chief strategist. There were two factions in the campaign. There was a pro-democracy faction and there was — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 8, 2022

John Weaver.

*cough cough*

Older tweet.

Social Media to call me a “pedophile protector” On what basis? Oh, I led the strategy of an organization that helped beat Trump and you hate me for it. All of John Weavers conduct is the responsibility of John Weaver. The NYT reported in a story that he had correspondence with a — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 12, 2021

Newer tweet.

3/ Name of a single person who filed a harassment complaint against Weaver at Lincoln Project. There are none. No names. Why? Shouldn’t there be names? Why was the Lincoln Project blamed for Weavers conduct that took place when he worked for @JohnKasich in 2015, years before LP — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 8, 2022

Oh, and just a little reminder of who Steve Schmidt really is:

If you're boosting Steve Schmidt's tweets, you should remember he admitted last year to arranging the infiltration into Jennifer Horn's private Twitter account to take screenshots of her DMs which were then posted on Lincoln Project's Twitter account.https://t.co/h62tYr6XiD pic.twitter.com/nQuT83Ey6b — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 8, 2022

Yup.

In light of Steve Schmidt's meltdown, Lincoln Project quietly paid $375,000 in legal settlement money (so far) to its co-founder Jennifer Horn, who accused the group of ignoring allegations against John Weaver and had her DMs leaked by an LP bro.https://t.co/rWLYO6vQvE — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 23, 2022

And ouch.

Meltdown? Mental break? Only Steve knows for sure but YIKES.

***

Related:

Run you COWARD! Blue-check ‘reporter’ DELETES account after being DRAGGED mercilessly over tweet calling for MORE violence against pro-life

‘WEASEL’: Blake Masters takes HACK who deliberately used wrong email to ‘fact-check’ his hit-piece APART in MERCILESS thread

‘Attack the Right, gain credibility’: Kick-A*S thread on how the ‘evangelical elite’ treat the Left versus the Right a must-read

Recommended Twitchy Video