You know a tweet is really, really, really, really BAD if even a Leftist blue-check like Caroline Reilly deletes it … and then deletes her whole account. Let’s be honest, these people get away with saying some horrific stuff on the tech giant, and Caroline probably thought she was in the clear to cheer violence against pro-life groups and people.

Until she was dragged IMPRESSIVELY for hours.

What’s that old saying? You can run, but you can’t hide:

Caroline Reilly (@ms_creilly), a reporter for @RewireNewsGroup, has called for more arson attacks against anti-abortion groups & suggested an escalation to deadly political violence. pic.twitter.com/OBoE4DJbX5 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 9, 2022

We knew she wasn’t pro-life but c’mon … really?!

And then she realized how stupid she was so she locked her account down — Lisa 🇺🇸🇫🇮“disruptive” neanderthal (@elkay101) May 9, 2022

She not only locked it, she deleted it.

So Rewire News Group supports violence against Americans for a different opinion? Gee… how “brave” of them. 🙄🤦‍♀️ — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 9, 2022

Is the agent who reps her cool with her calling for violence like this? — 𝒦𝒾𝓂 (@K_and_Lyra) May 9, 2022

Here's where the "mostly" makes its way into the protests. — Bearsfan247365 (@bearsfan247365) May 9, 2022

‘Mostly peaceful.’

Reporter on conservatives: “may these people never know a moment of peace or safety until they rot in the ground.” pic.twitter.com/ow6xsBD4wN — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 9, 2022

Oh, and in case you were wondering if this tweet was fake …

That's useful, but try for an archive as well. Made a search on this site and found two, this is the newest.https://t.co/22tPNwwqXV — Sinapus (@Sinapus) May 9, 2022

"This tweet has been deleted"

We saw you Caroline Reilly. — SalusPopuli (@SicSalusPopuli) May 9, 2022

Yes, yes we did.

And do.

***

