You know a tweet is really, really, really, really BAD if even a Leftist blue-check like Caroline Reilly deletes it … and then deletes her whole account. Let’s be honest, these people get away with saying some horrific stuff on the tech giant, and Caroline probably thought she was in the clear to cheer violence against pro-life groups and people.

Until she was dragged IMPRESSIVELY for hours.

What’s that old saying? You can run, but you can’t hide:

We knew she wasn’t pro-life but c’mon … really?!

She not only locked it, she deleted it.

‘Mostly peaceful.’

Oh, and in case you were wondering if this tweet was fake …

Yes, yes we did.

And do.

***

