Blake Masters called ‘journalist’ Dillon Reed Rose out for a nasty hit-piece he not only wrote about Blake, but it sounds like he also ‘deliberately’ sent a fact-check email to an address he knew the campaign manager wouldn’t see in time before publishing it 90 minutes later.

Classy, right?

Drag ’em, Blake.

Hey @DillonReedRose you are a hack. This piece wildly misrepresents my views, which was your goal. Time for a thread about journalistic ethics & the way reporters shamelessly attack anyone to the right of AOC. https://t.co/0712xElFDZ — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) May 7, 2022

Grab the corn.

Let's be clear about this: you didn't ask for comment. Not really. You wrote to the wrong email address for my campaign manager despite knowing her correct email (so we wouldn’t see it in time), and then published your hit piece 90 minutes later. You weasel. pic.twitter.com/uOPaAvf3Q0 — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) May 7, 2022

Weasel.

Now, there is a word we don’t hear enough these days.

Had you gone about this ethically — had you written to our real email address more than an hour before publishing — I would have said (and let’s see if you update your story and quote me): I am pro-life. And of course I don't think contraceptives should be outlawed. — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) May 7, 2022

In Griswold, the justices wholesale *made up a constitutional right* to achieve a political outcome. I am opposed to judges making law. It’s the job of the legislative branch to create laws, not the courts. This is separation of powers 101. — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) May 7, 2022

What he said.

Keep going.

Either this “reporter” does not understand how our legal system works (and so cannot separate the outcome of a case from the legal reasoning behind a decision) or he's a fake news journalist with an axe to grind. My money's on both, actually! — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) May 7, 2022

Embrace the power of AND.

But hey, on the bright side: the media has realized that unlimited abortion on demand is a political loser for the Dems. So they’ve started doing what they do best: throwing ethics out the window, baselessly smearing Republicans, and calling it "fact checking" — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) May 7, 2022

Fact-checkers have become absolutely useless. They might as well call themselves, ‘Covering for Democrat Talking Points-Checkers.’

Yeah, that’s a little clunky.

They did this to President Trump, they did it to Justice Kavanaugh, they will do it to random cake bakers, they did it to Tucker last week, they’re doing it to me as a candidate, and you’re up next. This is why no one trusts the media anymore. — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) May 7, 2022

Nobody has trusted the media in a long long time.

We need Republicans who won’t run scared when the corrupt media establishment tries to intimidate them. That’s why I’m running for US Senate, because the time for kowtowing to these people is over. We will fight and we will win. https://t.co/EeSpAgw2nW — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) May 7, 2022

We DO need Republicans who won’t run scared when the corrupt media establishment tries to intimidate them.

And it’s starting to look more and more like the ‘new Right’ is ready to fight back.

November is gonna be fun.

***

