The degenerate who leaked the SCOTUS ruling is getting EXACTLY what he or she or they wanted.

From The Hill:

There is more than a license to this rage; there is an addiction to it. That was evident in March 2020 when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) stood in front of the Supreme Court to threaten Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh by name: “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” Schumer’s reckless rhetoric was celebrated, not condemned, by many on the left, even after he attempted to walk it back by stating that “I should not have used the words I used … they did not come out the way I intended to.”

What occurred at the White House this week is even more troubling. When asked for a response to the leaking of a justice’s draft opinion, White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to condemn the leaker and said the real issue was the opinion itself. Then she was asked about the potential targeting of justices and their families at their homes, and whether that might be considered extreme. It should have been another easy question; few Americans would approve of such doxing, particularly since some of the justices have young children at home. Yet Psaki declared that “I don’t have an official U.S. government position on where people protest,” adding that “peaceful protest is not extreme.”

The White House not only didn’t condemn it, they all but encouraged it.

So they’re terrorizing Kavanaugh’s family.

Note, Kavanaugh likely lives in a very nice neighborhood … and a teacher is his neighbor.

Just sayin’.

She’d definitely have turned in her neighbor.

Most people who support abortion to this extent typically are not great people.

Not with this DOJ they won’t.

Right? States will determine abortion laws … and that would totally be the end of the world and stuff.

And she’s a teacher you guys.

Yeah, we’re not holding our breath.

