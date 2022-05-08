The degenerate who leaked the SCOTUS ruling is getting EXACTLY what he or she or they wanted.
Justice Kavanaugh's neighbor is organizing the protest outside his home. Teacher Lacie Wooten-Holway declared "We’re about to get doomsday, so I’m not going to be civil to that man at all.” https://t.co/I9NrJizWQP It is the license of the age of rage. https://t.co/eP8YO7aX4M
From The Hill:
There is more than a license to this rage; there is an addiction to it. That was evident in March 2020 when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) stood in front of the Supreme Court to threaten Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh by name: “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” Schumer’s reckless rhetoric was celebrated, not condemned, by many on the left, even after he attempted to walk it back by stating that “I should not have used the words I used … they did not come out the way I intended to.”
What occurred at the White House this week is even more troubling. When asked for a response to the leaking of a justice’s draft opinion, White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to condemn the leaker and said the real issue was the opinion itself. Then she was asked about the potential targeting of justices and their families at their homes, and whether that might be considered extreme. It should have been another easy question; few Americans would approve of such doxing, particularly since some of the justices have young children at home. Yet Psaki declared that “I don’t have an official U.S. government position on where people protest,” adding that “peaceful protest is not extreme.”
The White House not only didn’t condemn it, they all but encouraged it.
The White House refused to condemn this. https://t.co/ByXXKAysQj
They effectively endorsed it https://t.co/Oh4yRE7ilO
So they’re terrorizing Kavanaugh’s family.
This is the woman that organized the protests to terrorize Justice Kavanaugh & Justice Roberts tonight.
A radical teacher Lacie Wooten Holwayhttps://t.co/8UlSxgycMq pic.twitter.com/Z7J1WlvH1W
Note, Kavanaugh likely lives in a very nice neighborhood … and a teacher is his neighbor.
How does a poorly paid teacher afford living in this neighborhood?? I wouldn’t let my kids within 10 feet of her. She’s got very poor judgment at best.
Just sayin’.
They're terrorizing the Kavanaugh family right now.
She’d have fit in well in Germany in the 1930s or Russia under Stalin.
She’d definitely have turned in her neighbor.
I would argue former Vice President Biden does, indeed, lack common decency, and, therefore, sees nothing to defend.
If you’re right, he’s a coward; if I’m right, he’s a malevolent leader.
Either way, shame on him & all Dems who explicitly, or implicitly, support these actions.
She’s a bad person. I think decent people everywhere can agree on that.
Most people who support abortion to this extent typically are not great people.
The addiction to rage isn't a broad national condition; bullying and physical and emotional intimidation are almost exclusively of the Left.
Do they understand they can go to federal prison with no parole?
Not with this DOJ they won’t.
Yep. The world is about to end. Because of abortion regulations.
Right? States will determine abortion laws … and that would totally be the end of the world and stuff.
And she’s a teacher you guys.
Intimidation of a Supreme Court Justice is a criminal offense, isn't it?
Yes. pic.twitter.com/nIkbqnSSyQ
Yeah, we’re not holding our breath.
