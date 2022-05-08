As Twitchy readers MORE than know, Eric Swalwell is truly a boil on the butt of humanity. We’re not sure what purpose this guy serves on Twitter other than trolling because we haven’t seen him actually act as an elected official on the platform … maybe ever.

Eric is likely starting to really get desperate with his rhetoric because he knows if (and when) Republicans take the House in November he’s in trouble because you just know there are some ticked off members of the GOP persuasion who can’t wait to investigate this guy for his allegedly inappropriate relationship with a Chinese spy.

Yes, Republicans will totally ban interracial marriage.

Toolbag.

The Republicans won’t stop with banning abortion. They want to ban interracial marriage. Do you want to save that? Well, then you should probably vote. https://t.co/MRytdsjUBP — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 3, 2022

This didn’t go over well at all BUT this from Wesley Hunt, a GOP Congressional nominee from Texas, was pretty damn epic.

Who happens to also be in an interracial marriage.

Hi Eric, my name is Wesley Hunt, I’m a Republican nominee in a Congressional District that is 70% white. I’m black, I’m in an interracial marriage, and my wife and I have two biracial daughters. Republicans are celebrating diversity while white liberals like yourself race-bait. https://t.co/r7bSNlskVp — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) May 3, 2022

White liberals like yourself race-bait.

There it is.

Eric responded:

Hey Wesley, your problem isn’t with me. It’s with @SenatorBraun who said states should be able to ban interracial marriages like yours. He’s a senator in YOUR party. Looks like you’re just another Republican who is in denial of what your colleagues say. Party over country, right? https://t.co/mfH8tlilvg — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 6, 2022

No no, his problem is with you, Sparky.

Eric, here we go again. My problem is with you. You’ve never been black a day in your life, and yet the white “intellectual” Democrat from California is lecturing me on racism. And for the record, don’t lecture me on country over party either, I served in combat, did you? https://t.co/mHnZOqzLUn — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) May 7, 2022

Well, damn.

Good for @WesleyHuntTX sticking up to @RepSwalwell! Seems racist for Swalwell to tell you who your problem ought to be with. I feel someone is misogynistic when they expect me to be pro-abortion and vote Democrat because of it. I actually became a Republican because I’m pro-life! — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) May 7, 2022

To push back slightly, @RepSwalwell isn’t an intellectual. In fact, he’s one of the dumbest members of Congress. — Chris Pack (@ChrisPack716) May 7, 2022

Fair point.

@RepSwalwell Remind Eric, his party is going to pay people to fly to his state for abortions and his PARTY is putting tampons in men's rooms. — Jim (@jimkaldem) May 7, 2022

To be fair, I have no idea what his combat record is or even if there was one, but he dealt with foreign spies. — [email protected] (@BenSearsMSYS) May 8, 2022

Obviously Fang Fang watches The View https://t.co/JJqJIlEDHk — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) May 7, 2022

The Left’s over-infatuation w/race… — State Rep. James White (@James_E_White) May 7, 2022

It’s all they got …

Eric done stepped in it this time.

***

