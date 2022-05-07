Hunter Biden clearly picked a password for his laptop he wouldn’t forget.

Meep.

We’ve … yeah … we’ve got nothin’.

I would like a Vox explainer on how this could be logistically possible — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 7, 2022

We’ll pass. Thanks.

Pretty sure NONE of us will forget Hunter’s password now.

Atta boy.

Amazing! I have the same password on my luggage! pic.twitter.com/nE2kWMKRXc — Bulleit Manhattan up, please (@jmedarts) May 7, 2022

WE KNEW IT.

I mean, no case sensitive, no special characters….this is just irresponsible @maximccan @lrish_Minx — azarmadillo 🎃🦂 (@azdilla31) May 7, 2022

And now we’re dead.

Of course it is. The degeneracy astounds. — Tyler Carditis (@TyCardon) May 7, 2022

Astounds is a word we do not use often enough, especially when it comes to this crap admin. Joe Biden’s degenerate son’s behavior ASTOUNDS us.

Has this been fact-checked by Scary Poppins yet? I don't know what I should believe. — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) May 7, 2022

Sorry, if Nina Jankowicz starts singing about Hunter Biden’s foul laptop password we are OUTTA HERE.

Whoa…!!!! Same as Dr. Jills. — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) May 7, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I just feel dirty having read that. pic.twitter.com/BK676CeZGH — WarbirdSiren79 (@Blueeyes1979) May 7, 2022

Dang. Should’ve used a special character. Too easy to guess — heidi (@HeidiBriones) May 7, 2022

Right?

Sheesh.

***

