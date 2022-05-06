So, Jill Filipovic wrote a really stupid thread about how Roe benefitted deadbeat dads who may not have been able to have ‘adventures’ if women hadn’t been allowed to abort all of their unwanted children. Yeah, it was really a stupid thread that many of us sort of pointed and laughed at because c’mon, Jill doesn’t care about men.

And New York Times’s Ross Douthat responded to that thread, pointing out some honestly pretty negative things that have happened with men since Roe. Granted, if you don’t care about family and have warped ideas about the patriarchy this likely won’t resonate.

Worth noting that in the 50 yrs since Roe, men have become less likely to find a spouse, less likely father kids or live with the kids they father, and less likely to participate in the workforce.https://t.co/OnMzkW80Hh — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) May 6, 2022

Yeah, Roe hasn’t been good for men either. Shocking, we know.

Gosh, you’d think the murder of the unborn would have such a positive effect on society, ya’ know?

And as you can imagine, the pro-aborts lost their damn minds over his tweet.

Just a thought Ross, but I'm 57. I've noticed that men have become more & more toxic in how they treat women in my lifetime. Maybe men should step back & self-reflect on why their #ToxicMasculinity is causing them not to get laid? Women want to be treated with respect. Grow up pic.twitter.com/gsyZxMVCn4 — #SophieSchollsGhost (@Saintsfan5348) May 6, 2022

The irony of a 57-year-old woman babbling about toxic masculinity and posting a lame meme about not having sex with Republicans. C’mon, let’s not pretend any Republican man is going to lose sleep over not having sex with this harpy.

Reading the replies, it’s as if they don’t realize he was responding to Jill’s claims about men’s lives being better without their unwanted children:

Uhh, “worth noting” that in the last 50 years, women have become more educated than men, certainly more independent, more mobile, more experienced, and therefore less likely to have to “settle” for less.

You know, kind of like having “free choice”. — Judy Ellis (@JudyWhaleCove) May 6, 2022

You know she’s fun at birthday parties.

… also, 50 years ago, a woman could not:

– Get a credit card

– An Ivy League education

– Life insurance at the same value as men

– Access birth control

– Serve on a jury

– Serve on the front lines AND, she could be fired for (wait for it…) being pregnant. — Judy Ellis (@JudyWhaleCove) May 6, 2022

Oh FFS.

Did none of your professors discuss the difference between correlation and causation? — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 6, 2022

John Legend.

Because of course.

Ross thank you for speaking up for the loser freaks who are now unable to trap women into unwanted marriages. — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) May 6, 2022

*sigh*

Hope the pro-abort chicks give you all the props for this tweet, Patrick.

Thank you for reminding us to reflect on the historical tragedy of women gaining some measure of economic freedom. pic.twitter.com/Ieb55zrtHD — Magdi Semrau (@magi_jay) May 6, 2022

Holy Hell.

"It was better for men when women were legally and socially chained to men they didn't want to build lives with" is not the flex you think it is — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) May 6, 2022

Totally missing the point which means their flexes aren’t the flexes they think they are.

But let’s not pretend any of them are actually debating with any sort of good faith. It’s always about the emotional freak out … it’s what they do.

