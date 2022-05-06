Womp-womp, DeSantis proved people are sick of woke corporations.

All anyone has to do is take a look at Disney … Americans are sick of it. Stick with making great products, providing great customer service, and stay TF out of politics.

Seems Judd Legum hasn’t exactly read the room just yet because he seems to think people should be mad that a major PR firm is telling their clients like Starbucks, Coca-Cola, and Netflix to stay out of the abortion debate.

They’re right.

BREAKING: A massive PR firm that represents high-profile corporations like @CocaCola, @Netflix, & @Starbucks is privately advising its clients to avoid commenting on abortion rights, according to an internal email obtained by https://t.co/Gl6evXRDcZ 🧵https://t.co/vzxuQPamgz — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 6, 2022

GASP!

SAY IT AIN’T SO!

Companies sticking to doing company stuff.

The horror.

2. The firm, @zenogroup, created "a template email to share with client contacts." The template warns that the media "will look for corporations to take a stand" on the repeal of Roe Zeno recommends its clients stay silenthttps://t.co/vzxuQPamgz — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 6, 2022

Zeno gets it.

Media love to bully companies into taking ‘their’ stand (not a stand) and then when their customers are pissed and they start losing money the media have moved on to something else to annoy the masses with.

3. The template email, drafted by a top Zeno executive, says abortion is "a textbook '50/50' issue" and a "no-win situation[] for companies." It says silence is best because any statement "will alienate at least 15 to 30 percent of their stakeholders"https://t.co/vzxuQPamgz pic.twitter.com/QDgQMX41Ej — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 6, 2022

They’re. Right.

This is a no-win situation.

Stay out of it.

4. Zeno warns corporations that inquiries from the media about reproductive rights should be ignored to avoid attracting attention: "[B]eing at the center is not advisable"https://t.co/vzxuQPamgz pic.twitter.com/tAJP3qGxWv — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 6, 2022

And this is what really bugs Judd who has a history of going after corporations for having the wrong opinions on issues.

5. In a section of Zeno's template to clients devoted to social media, the PR firm says companies should "not engage with direct questions about your company’s position" on abortion rights and "not respond to questions about where your company stands"https://t.co/vzxuQPamgz — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 6, 2022

Smart.

There’s a reason this firm is one of the biggest.

6. Zeno is a subsidiary of @EdelmanPR, the world's largest PR conglomerate. Zeno's private advice to clients sharply contrasts with Zeno's public-facing communications, which emphasize the importance of standing up for women's rightshttps://t.co/vzxuQPamgz pic.twitter.com/4PkCkFzyrV — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 6, 2022

As a woman, this editor finds it abhorrent that our rights are tied to the death of other human beings.

7. In a March 2021 statement posted to its corporate website, @zenogroup said that everyone must make "a commitment to a gender equal world" and that includes "speaking up in the face of inequality" "Notorious RBG shattered glass ceilings"https://t.co/vzxuQPamgz pic.twitter.com/1GkSTBqoSF — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 6, 2022

So?

See what he’s doing?

He’s going after them, just like the PR group said they would.

9. If other PR firms, including @EdelmanPR, are doling out similar advice it may explain why so few corporations that publicly champion women's rights have spoken out about the expected repeal of Roehttps://t.co/vzxuQPamgz — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 6, 2022

It might explain these companies want to stay in business, Judd, and saw the absolute mess Disney made of itself.

Well, duh? They aren’t political outlets or moral outlets. They are makers of products. Sell your damn product. The end. https://t.co/lJO6ngHfXs — Jodi 🇺🇸 (@APLMom) May 6, 2022

Judd Legum is the king of reporting completely mundane, common-sense things as if he's just uncovered some massive scandal https://t.co/GxPAjzrlzp — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) May 6, 2022

It appears they are finally learning. https://t.co/4BBl6ixxP7 — Irish☘Girl (@IrishAmerican27) May 6, 2022

Ohhh nooooo the giant corporations aren't going to publicly support my cause https://t.co/vPFo3oyEvE — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) May 6, 2022

Big props to @GovRonDeSantis, @realchrisrufo and @VivekGRamaswamy for leading the charge in exposing and fighting woke corporate madness https://t.co/tnw5Vc2wKw — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) May 6, 2022

That. ^

***

Related:

Former Biden adviser Symone Sanders b*tching about 6ft fences protecting SCOTUS from ‘people rightfully upset’ goes VERY wrong

Nina Jankowicz defending Kamala Harris and Ilhan Omar in latest ‘disinfo drop’ PROVES Ministry of Truth will be the ‘biggest sh*tshow ever’ (watch)

Trans Journalist Assoc. shares thread on ‘appropriate’ way to cover Roe v. Wade since people who are not women DO get abortions and HOO BOY

Recommended Twitchy Video