So apparently there is a Trans Journalist Association. Hey, who knew?

And since the BIG news is Roe v. Wade right now, and Democrats magically remembered women are women (briefly for political reasons), this association felt it was important to write a thread about the appropriate way to talk about this topic since you know, men can have abortions now too.

Yeah, we made the same face. We’ve gone from, ‘No uterus no opinion,’ to ‘MEN CAN HAVE ABORTIONS TOO.’

It’s exhausting.

And speaking of exhausting:

No, they don’t.

Science. But whatever.

Ya’ think?

Oh, but it gets dumber.

In many contexts, completely dehumanize the person by ignoring that women get pregnant.

Trending

NO. NO NO NO.

Women’s health care is women’s health care.

Right up there they say use women, but then they don’t want to talk about women’s health care.

Ok, SMOD, any day now.

We despise the term ‘cisgender.’

Women.

Say. Women.

Or you know, you don’t have to.

Alrighty then.

Can you imagine answering that phone all day long? Yeah … no thanks.

Fair question.

And one we think we’d all like an answer to.

***

Related:

Sen. Mazie Hirono gets WAAAY more than she asks for with stupid question about gov doing ANYTHING to men like forcing women to have babies

Blue-check corncob who mocked families mourning miscarriages TRIES playing the victim and YEAH, that doesn’t go so hot for him

THIS: Batya Ungar-Sargon compares how much BETTER red states treated poor kids of color during COVID than blue states in must-read thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionmentransTrans Journalists Associationwomen

Recommended Twitchy Video