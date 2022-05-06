So apparently there is a Trans Journalist Association. Hey, who knew?

And since the BIG news is Roe v. Wade right now, and Democrats magically remembered women are women (briefly for political reasons), this association felt it was important to write a thread about the appropriate way to talk about this topic since you know, men can have abortions now too.

Yeah, we made the same face. We’ve gone from, ‘No uterus no opinion,’ to ‘MEN CAN HAVE ABORTIONS TOO.’

It’s exhausting.

And speaking of exhausting:

As news coverage of Roe v. Wade continues, it is important to remember that people who are not women do get pregnant and do get abortions. With that in mind, here are some of our best practices. 🧵 — Trans Journalists Association (@TransJA) May 5, 2022

No, they don’t.

Science. But whatever.

It is unnecessary to avoid the word “women” by substituting phrases like “birthing people,” “people with uteruses” and the like. This language can offend both transgender and cisgender people. — Trans Journalists Association (@TransJA) May 5, 2022

Ya’ think?

Oh, but it gets dumber.

Instead use phrases like abortion patients or people seeking abortions, or other wording as applicable, e.g. pregnant teens. (In many contexts, something as simple as “patients” or “people” can suffice.) — Trans Journalists Association (@TransJA) May 5, 2022

In many contexts, completely dehumanize the person by ignoring that women get pregnant.

Terms like reproductive health care or gynecological care are preferable to women’s health care. Many people (cisgender and transgender) undergo medical procedures or have health conditions that alter their reproductive processes. — Trans Journalists Association (@TransJA) May 5, 2022

NO. NO NO NO.

Women’s health care is women’s health care.

Right up there they say use women, but then they don’t want to talk about women’s health care.

Ok, SMOD, any day now.

It's sometimes important to use more limited and specific language. If discussing a study that only includes cisgender women, it would be most accurate to use gender-specific language (e.g. “pregnant women”) to reference that study’s findings. — Trans Journalists Association (@TransJA) May 5, 2022

We despise the term ‘cisgender.’

Women.

Say. Women.

You can read our full statement on how to approach inclusive coverage of abortion and reproductive health here: https://t.co/paaLH7jCxZ — Trans Journalists Association (@TransJA) May 5, 2022

Or you know, you don’t have to.

For more resources check out:

➡️This study on pregnancy among trans men https://t.co/cFoscFWaLc

➡️This study on abortion among trans and non-binary people https://t.co/sr3elnrg0d

➡️This story in which trans people share their abortion stories https://t.co/aU51UuksMI — Trans Journalists Association (@TransJA) May 5, 2022

For any questions that aren’t answered by the above, reach out to the SPJ Race and Gender Hotline for confidential, non-judgemental guidance. https://t.co/ZynlA2H20Y — Trans Journalists Association (@TransJA) May 5, 2022

Alrighty then.

Can you imagine answering that phone all day long? Yeah … no thanks.

Where does the baby come out of the non-women who give birth? — ✌️🇺🇦🌻Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 5, 2022

No. People who aren’t women do not get pregnant. That’s not a thing. Women get pregnant. And only women. Why are you trying to erase women? — Lady L. North 💙❤️🏀 (@LadyLNorth) May 5, 2022

Uterus = woman

No uterus, no pregnancy

Pretty simple — 🇺🇲 Proud to be from USA 🇺🇸 (@pde1776) May 6, 2022

GFY — Mary (@mlh247) May 5, 2022

As a man how could I carry a baby and how on hell would I deliver baby. Why is delusional thinking so PC these days? — Satanas… (@DSmykal) May 6, 2022

Fair question.

And one we think we’d all like an answer to.

***

