Red states didn’t shut down the lives of poor kids of color during COVID to appease crazy teacher’s unions.

It’s just the truth.

While states like (then blue) Virginia shut down schools and kept kids out of the classroom for nearly two years to make teacher’s unions happy, red states like Florida, Texas, and Wyoming kept their schools open and refused to give in to the pressures of the Left, the unions, or the CDC. Looking back, the EVIL red states who put the kids first did the right thing.

This thread from Batya Ungar-Sargon nailed it:

For the majority of the pandemic it was red states that protected the futures of poor kids of color, while blue states radically increased the gap between them and their rich counterparts to protect the feelings of teachers making $82K a year. Get madder. https://t.co/FiOTJPOLbC pic.twitter.com/hjhTBP4uuS — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 5, 2022

‘… while blue states radically increased the gap between them and their rich counterparts to protect the feelings of teachers making $82k a year.’

That’s infuriating.

And probably why blue states like Virginia flipped red but we digress.

It's always been insane to me that the "Left" position was to cater to the irrational anxieties of teachers instead of the poor and working-class kids they abandoned, whose futures they stole. How did the side that claims to care about inequality become the side perpetuating it? — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 5, 2022

Watching the Left caterwaul about equity while they pushed the most inequitable ideas, policies, and choices was one of the more annoying things about the two-year COVID shutdown.

The pandemic was the biggest transfer of wealth and resources from the lower classes to the elites in American history and the primary motor behind it was the side that claims it cares about inequality. What is the plan for reexamining that failure? So far it's just gaslighting. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 5, 2022

Biggest transfer of wealth and resources from the lower classes to the elites.

Let that sink in.

Pretty safe to say the Left has become the party of the rich and the elite. They are no longer the party of the working man … and unfortunately for our pals in the Democratic Party, the lower classes are beginning to figure it out.

November can’t get here fast enough.

