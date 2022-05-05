Yeah, we know you know Adam Schiff sucks … but it’s been a long time since we got to write about the Schitt Head so we thought we’d take this opportunity.

Can never quite get enough of the Schiff jokes, especially since we know how mad Adam used to get when Trump would tell them.

Seems Schiff wants to move the discussion away from the bigger story around the leak and USE the information that was leaked to play politics, and that’s namely trying to pack the court. When Democrats don’t get their way they don’t try and work within the system (because they know the system was built to protect Americans from their crap ideas) so they always want to CHANGE the system.

Keep in mind, this a-hole lied, lied, and then lied some more about Russian collusion:

I don’t care how the draft leaked. That’s a sideshow. What I care about is that a small number of conservative justices, who lied about their plans to the Senate, intend to deprive millions of women of reproductive care. Codifying Roe isn't enough. We must expand the court. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 4, 2022

There it is.

WE MUST EXPAND THE COURT. HURRR DURRR.

Richard Grenell was good enough to drop ol’ Schiff, and he just needed one tweet to do it.

Career intelligence officials regularly refused to brief you or anyone on your team. They knew you would leak what they said and their careers would suffer. The DC media may not care about your manipulations but Americans do. https://t.co/AXKAUovjvD — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 5, 2022

Americans absolutely know all about Adam and his attempts at manipulating the system to maintain power.

While you're talking about lying… how about you show us that evidence of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign you kept saying you had and never produced… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 5, 2022

Remember when he got trolled by some radio DJ who claimed he had naked pictures of Trump?

Good times.

And I don’t care about your opinion, Adam. I do care that you’re a liar who hasn’t spoken a true word in years, not even on accident. Everything you do is bad for our country. 👎 — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) May 5, 2022

Of course you don't care about leaks. That's because you leaked things all the time to benefit your party. What about the Liberal Justices who swore under oath they supported the 2nd Amendment but have voted against anything to do with preserving it. No criticism of them by you — Todd H (@Todd_H_225) May 5, 2022

I put this through a dem tweet translator. Here’s what I got:

“I don’t care about the anything that matters or has any lasting impact or consequences. What I care about are political points and power. I will literally do and say anything to keep it.” — June (@junebotprolly) May 5, 2022

There it is.

Oh please. They didn’t end abortion. They rightly sent it back to States to decide based on WHO we voted for. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 4, 2022

It wasn’t a ‘leak’. It was another Democrat operation designed to attack yet another American institution. Cue the riots 🙄 — Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽🍊 (@politstrip) May 4, 2022

“I don’t care who broke the law. I just care that the law says the things I want.” — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) May 5, 2022

You don't care if SCOTUS integrity is compromised? The Judicial Branch's insulation from the political process is critical for adjudicating cases according to the Constitution and the law, not the antics of pussyhat-wearing, abortion-loving extremists. You need to be censured. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 4, 2022

Translation: we aren’t getting our way, so it’s totally cool that the draft leaked, we just want to change the rules and win anyway possible. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) May 4, 2022

You are a human sideshow. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 5, 2022

Hey, this is an insult to human sideshows.

***

