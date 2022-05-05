Only Dems would think having an abortion is a courageous story to tell.

Cori Bush, Pramila Jayapal, Barbara Lee, Gary Peters (see, men CAN have abortions), and Jackie Spier were SUPER BRAVE and courageous and stuff when they had an abortion, so Elle Magazine decided to write about them being all courageous.

Or something.

Yeah, it was stupid but it’s Elle Magazine we’re talking about so … yeah.

Abortion remains legal, for now. But as we prepare for a nation without Roe v. Wade, these five members met inside the U.S. Capitol for an intimate discussion—giving a voice to people who, each year, for a myriad of reasons, choose to have an abortion. https://t.co/8pzVj3SMe6 pic.twitter.com/7uMNNnRBGK — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) May 4, 2022

Much brave, so stunning.

From Elle Magazine:

These members chose to participate in ELLE’s historic roundtable discussion because they know the power that comes from making the political personal. In sharing their own stories, they are giving a voice to the hundreds of thousands of people who, each year, for hundreds of thousands of reasons, choose to have an abortion. Abortion patients are your neighbors, your friends, your colleagues, and, yes, even your elected officials.

Historic.

K.

Cori thought so much of herself that she retweeted it:

You know someone who has had an abortion.



You love someone who has had an abortion.



Proud to stand alongside my courageous colleagues in telling our stories.https://t.co/2beDYtXuJu — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) May 4, 2022

Courageous.

So courageous.

Abortion unequivocally impacts the black community in a negative way compared to others. Planned parenthood was founded on the basis of eugenics of the black community. You are their victim, and they’re happier for it. — No (@LiberalTrasher) May 5, 2022

Ouch.

Next up, Pramila:

Abortion rights are human rights. I’m proud to join my brave colleagues in Congress to stand up for this right by sharing our personal stories.https://t.co/eByoICsLrY — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) May 4, 2022

No such thing as ‘abortion rights.’

And abortion is inhumane.

Fixed that for her.

Abortion patients are your neighbors, your friends, your colleagues, and, yes, even your elected officials. I shared my story alongside @RepJayapal @CoriBush @SenGaryPeters & @RepSpeier because lives are at stake. We must keep fighting.https://t.co/BVpjmrqGpk — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) May 5, 2022

They must never stop fighting to continue making another living human being pay the ultimate price for their actions and decisions.

This didn’t go the way they thought it would.

Neither of these things require me to support abortion. https://t.co/z106RT8fRS — Heather “Sugar Birches” B (@BoulwareH2) May 5, 2022

The fact abortion is NOT rare is even more reason to look at Roe again. Just sayin’.

But I thought abortions were rare? https://t.co/xB0G3ToW8F — Ashley (@AshleyRose360) May 5, 2022

Only 62 MILLION since Roe … totally rare.

And super courageous apparently.

***

