Pretty sure we wouldn’t try and threaten Christina Pushaw. Just sayin’.

Seems Washington Post’s news media reporter Paul Farhi kinda sorta threatened Christina Pushaw with an even more biased hit piece if she didn’t cooperate with him doing opposition research for the hit piece on her he is writing either way. She was good enough to share his ‘ask’ on Twitter.

Washington Post reporter: “Help me do opposition research for my hit piece on you” Me: “No thanks” Washington Post reporter: “if you don’t talk to me, it won’t be my fault when my story about you ends up as a biased smear piece!” Blackmail? pic.twitter.com/HlPrF981HA — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 4, 2022

What the Hell, dude?

Note, you’d think these journos would have figured out it’s a bad idea to send her emails, messages, etc. like this because she hardly takes any crap from any of them. That’s why so many of us adore her.

Prediction: the Washington Post's article about me is going to be less complimentary than the Washington Post's article about ISIS terrorist warlord Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi pic.twitter.com/HFjOuisqDU — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 4, 2022

Yeah, we’re pretty sure they won’t be calling her an ‘austere scholar’.

It’s gross.

True story.

His timeline is a hot mess of ego and condescension … because of course, it is.

Don’t second-guess journalists. You’re not smarter than they are. It’s just like doubting your doctor. pic.twitter.com/6ZjHckwqkg — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) May 5, 2022

DON’T YOU TELL JOURNALISTS HOW TO DO THEIR JOBS AND STUFF.

Potential subscribers getting to see how raw hardball hack activists cloak themselves as “journalists” has been one of the most important features of Twitter. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) May 4, 2022

Agreed, that's why I post emails like this for everyone to see. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 4, 2022

“We can do this the easy way, or we can do this the hard way.” — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) May 4, 2022

That is exactly how I read it. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 4, 2022

That is exactly how we read it as well.

What an a-hole.

***

