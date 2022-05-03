We knew pro-aborts were nutty but HOO BOY.

Libs of TikTok continues to do good work sharing the crazy that is liberals on TikTok; she even put together a mashup of some of the more insane reactions to the Roe leak from our pals on the Left. That people not only behave this way but then post it on a very public site is just beyond us …

Watch, point, and laugh (also, this is not safe for work so make sure you put on your headphones):

MASHUP! Pro-abortionists are losing their minds over the thought of not being able to kill babies. pic.twitter.com/0oqFZyMpu5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 3, 2022

True story. The first one is scary … but they’re all pretty nutty. The older woman babbling about wombs using the Snapchat filter? And relegating abortion laws back to the states doesn’t mean this country hates women.

The crazy is real.

But you all knew that.

OH, and here’s some bonus footage of more pro-aborts joking about using aborted babies for electricity.

No, we’re not making this up.

This is what pro-abortionists think of aborted babies. These are the same people furious at the thought of #RoeVWade being overturned. @LiveAction pic.twitter.com/Pdyz0Q93XD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 3, 2022

And what’s really insane is THEY think THEY’re the good guys.

I’m pretty sure I heard Alyssa Milano’s head exploding somewhere. 🤯 — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) May 3, 2022

We did go and take a look at her timeline and yes, she is freaking out, but we didn’t think anyone would care enough to read about her.

Sad when your crazy is even has-been, ya’ know?

Looks like they’re going to be up all night changing their lesson plans for the rest of the year. — John #LGM (@jc_518x) May 3, 2022

*snort*

every single one of these mutants kneeled before Dr Fauci to dutifully allow the government to stick an unproven vaccine in their "bodies" — Tony FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) May 3, 2022

They can still abort their children in liberal states, where they live. This decision will literally not effect them. — Jason Roberge (@JasonRobergeVA) May 3, 2022

All I see is WAAAAHHHHHHHHHHH — 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@ArmyJeepGuy) May 3, 2022

Accurate.

***

