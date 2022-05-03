Yeah, we’re starting to think AOC doesn’t understand how any of this works.

We get it, she’s trying to rally the pro-abort troops and use this conveniently timed SCOTUS-leaked ‘gift’ to enrage the mob and get them to give a damn instead of noticing Biden’s inflation is slowly but surely destroying the economy.

Every time she tweets like she knows what she’s talking about she just opens herself up for all sorts of trolling.

And Twitchying.

People elected Democrats precisely so we could lead in perilous moments like these- to codify Roe, hold corruption accountable, & have a President who uses his legal authority to break through Congressional gridlock on items from student debt to climate. It’s high time we do it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 3, 2022

Let’s be honest here, AOC. People elected Democrats because they were told Trump is a big meanie head. That and Democrats promised them all sorts of free stuff like they usually do.

And if she wants to hold corruption accountable she should start at the White House.

Biden’s legal authority? Huh?

She kept rolling:

If we don’t, what message does that send? We can’t sit around, finger point, & hand wring as people’s futures + equality are on the line. It’s time to be decisive, lead with confidence, fight for a prosperous future for all and protect the vulnerable. Leave it all on the field. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 3, 2022

People’s futures are on the line.

No, the people who have yet to be born? Their futures are on the line, Sandy.

Short, sweet, legit.

“hold corruption accountable”…. Do you even read these tweets before you put them out @AOC https://t.co/lmFw6XVjdz — jay (@jay90459883) May 3, 2022

Been wondering that ourselves for a long time now.

Hold Corruption accountable: Might I suggest you start at the White House? https://t.co/clkUwzoRG2 — An Orange Sealion (@Orange_Sealion) May 3, 2022

See? We said that too.

In 1982 Joe Biden voted for a constitutional amendment that allowed individual states to bypass Roe vs. Wade. https://t.co/2ijGIOofng — ZoltanHagirtay☭ (@Torgo99) May 3, 2022

Who knew?

Can I get a Margarita please? — southside2 🇺🇸 (@avalonfishingpi) May 3, 2022

Fool please! Y’all had 5 DECADES to codify Roe – and you didn’t! Just like you had plenty of time to retire RBG and you dropped the ball on that too! STOP TAKING REPUBLICANS FOR GRANTED because SOME OF US are actually EFFECTIVE! https://t.co/WEitkQPioi — Lavern Spicer🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) May 3, 2022

People elected Joe Biden for a “return to normal.” None of this is normal. Democrats lost seats in the House & Senate. There is no mandate dear. https://t.co/LLzlVDqEKf — Stacey – Gen X the Let’s Find Out Generation (@ScotsFyre) May 3, 2022

‘People elected Democrats to subvert the Constitution’ is a weird flex https://t.co/4Nos74Vbte — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 3, 2022

Ain’t it though?

***

Related:

‘Original SIN of judicial ethics’: Jonathan Turley says SCOTUS leak a ‘malicious act’ for political gain before midterms in BRUTAL thread

Megyn Kelly goes OFF on ‘pathetic, spineless’ leaker then takes on whiny little activists praising the leak and seriously, SLAAAY QUEEN

BIG if true –> People are pointing fingers at a certain clerk for a certain SCOTUS Justice in relation to SCOTUS leak

Recommended Twitchy Video