Fighting abortion is racist. Well, alrighty then.

Full transparency, we kinda sorta figured Nikole Hannah-Jones would go this route, likely portraying the people who want to end abortion as the racists because she is so often on the wrong side of history but you know, it still sort of shocks us when we see how many people not only read her but take her seriously.

She clearly has no idea what she’s talking about when it comes to the pro-life movement. Either that or she refuses to acknowledge the majority of people who oppose abortion don’t do so because of religion. They do it out of their respect for humanity.

But that doesn’t support her nutty perspective on life …

“It wasn’t until 1979—a full six years after Roe—that evangelical leaders..:seized on abortion not for moral reasons, but…because the anti-abortion crusade was more palatable than the religious right’s real motive: protecting segregated schools.” https://t.co/bnWHDdfL2I — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 3, 2022

Huh?

She does know Biden wanted to keep schools segregated, right?

But wait, there’s more.

You can’t understand the court overturning Roe without understanding the role racism has played in the rise of the religious right and no reporter should report on this without talking about what may come next: Rulings against civil rights. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 3, 2022

You’d think she’d be more concerned with how Margaret Sanger and the Planned Parenthood movement targeted Black communities, and even now, their clinics tend to be in these same communities but you know, that whole religious right is the real problem.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

Folks on here saying this will energize “women” voters are blatantly ignoring that majority of Black, Latina, Asian and Indigenous women voted against Republicans, and majority of white women voted for despite Rs explicit promise to end Roe. So, what are you really saying? — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 3, 2022

We’re not sure what the Hell she’s even saying so … yeah.

Area black activist supports the genocide of black children in the womb https://t.co/7KnkyXTd2x — Alicia T. (@Liberty_Jibbet) May 3, 2022

Weird, right?

That. ^

Maybe you should research how many black babies have died because of Roe… Or maybe you don't really care because you like fiction and all Miss 1619. https://t.co/LTsVieE59V — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) May 3, 2022

The irony of this is that giving rights to the unborn child is actually the next frontier of the battle for basic rights and protections for all that the civil rights movement embodied https://t.co/aeXeYDgJUA — Capel Lofft (@CapelLofft) May 3, 2022

You’re gonna be pissed when you find out about Margaret Sanger. https://t.co/7I9X0qVT07 — Ellen Carmichael 🌻 (@ellencarmichael) May 3, 2022

Nailed it.

***

