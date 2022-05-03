Fighting abortion is racist. Well, alrighty then.

Full transparency, we kinda sorta figured Nikole Hannah-Jones would go this route, likely portraying the people who want to end abortion as the racists because she is so often on the wrong side of history but you know, it still sort of shocks us when we see how many people not only read her but take her seriously.

She clearly has no idea what she’s talking about when it comes to the pro-life movement. Either that or she refuses to acknowledge the majority of people who oppose abortion don’t do so because of religion. They do it out of their respect for humanity.

But that doesn’t support her nutty perspective on life …

Huh?

She does know Biden wanted to keep schools segregated, right?

But wait, there’s more.

You’d think she’d be more concerned with how Margaret Sanger and the Planned Parenthood movement targeted Black communities, and even now, their clinics tend to be in these same communities but you know, that whole religious right is the real problem.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

We’re not sure what the Hell she’s even saying so … yeah.

Weird, right?

That. ^

Nailed it.

