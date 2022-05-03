Julia Ioffe thinks the Electoral College is to blame for Alito’s draft opinion on Roe v. Wade. Apparently, since the presidents who appointed five of the nine Supreme Court justices didn’t win the popular vote, she thinks that should somehow negate their authority or knowledge of the Constitution.

Forget that’s not how any of this works …

It takes a lot of effort to get so much so wrong in one tweet. Golf clap.

A reminder: The popular vote doesn’t mean a damn thing because that’s not how presidents are elected in America.

You’re welcome.

Heh.

We get it!

We’re pretty sure nothing has been cleared up for her but nice try.

And?

What.

He.

Said.

Well, there ya’ go.

And more and more fodder for Twitchy.

Yay!

***

