Julia Ioffe thinks the Electoral College is to blame for Alito’s draft opinion on Roe v. Wade. Apparently, since the presidents who appointed five of the nine Supreme Court justices didn’t win the popular vote, she thinks that should somehow negate their authority or knowledge of the Constitution.

Forget that’s not how any of this works …

It takes a lot of effort to get so much so wrong in one tweet. Golf clap.

A reminder: Two presidents who became president despite losing the popular vote appointed five of nine Supreme Court nominees, including Samuel Alito, who wrote yesterday’s leaked draft opinion. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) May 3, 2022

A reminder: The popular vote doesn’t mean a damn thing because that’s not how presidents are elected in America.

You’re welcome.

Apparently, the only Civics you know are made by Honda. https://t.co/uDfWqNNv5l — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) May 3, 2022

Heh.

We get it!

There is no such thing as a popular vote or a national election. They only exist in your statist mind. There are 50 individual state elections which you should have learned about in 9th grade civics class. Glad I could clear that up for you. — 🇺🇸 AmErican 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) May 3, 2022

We’re pretty sure nothing has been cleared up for her but nice try.

The Electoral College explained. The New York Yankees outscored the Pittsburg Pirates 55 to 27 over seven games of the 1960 World Series. The Yankees lost the series. There is no such thing as a “National Popular Vote.” — John Regan 🇺🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@jregan11) May 3, 2022

You media types have never read the constitution… we are a republic, not a democracy. And states have greater rights than 9 unelected judges. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 3, 2022

And?

Reminder: our Constitution has an Electoral College elect presidents, it does not call for a national popular vote. There are merits for a national popular vote for president, but that's not how our system works. Amend the Constitution, don't whine about duly elected presidents. — Lou Marinelli (@LouisJMarinelli) May 3, 2022

What.

He.

Said.

AND Alito came to SCOTUS in Bush's 2nd term; Bush won the popular vote in 2004 — Frank Lynch (@FLynch2020) May 3, 2022

Well, there ya’ go.

Do you walk to school or bring your lunch? The "popular vote" has no bearing on the results of the Electrical College, the approved and Constitutionally edictes method of electing a President. Civics 101 — 🚚Unperson – American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) May 3, 2022

With every word you publish, your ignorance becomes more obvious to anyone. — NotYourJewishMom (@just_Libert_e) May 3, 2022

And more and more fodder for Twitchy.

Yay!

***

Related:

Mirror mirror on the wall, WHO’S the batsh*ttiest of them all? Libs of TikTok shares MASHUP of pro-aborts reacting to SCOTUS leak on Roe (watch)

‘Constitution does NOT include a right to abortion’: Thread describing Alito’s ‘thoughtful, scholarly, and thorough’ draft will make you FIST-PUMP

‘Abortion IS racist, actually’: Nikole Hannah-Jones’ attempt to frame pro-life movement as ‘religious right’ and RACIST goes SO wrong

Recommended Twitchy Video