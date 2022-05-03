It all started with Steve Schmidt very much being Steve Schmidt and talking about how when HE was involved he was totally not the crazy type of Republican who wanted to overturn Roe because you know, only crazy Republicans would dare push for pro-life policies and yadda yadda yadda.

There’s a reason Trump didn’t hire this guy.

Anyway, we’ll let this trainwreck of a tweet speak for itself:

never ever be in the room where a Supreme Court nominee is being prepared. I promise you this. When Alito was being prepped 100 💯 percent of the people involved thought he was a main stream conservative jurist who would never obliterate an established precedent because back — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 3, 2022

Mainstream is one word, Steve.

Just saying.

And sorry, but if the ‘established precedent’ isn’t Constitutional that’s kinda sorta his job, Steve.

Enter Emily Zanotti:

Alito wrote the 3rd circuit’s decision on Casey v. Planned Parenthood so not sure how anyone missed his views on the subject lmao https://t.co/2NoTBluBzp — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) May 3, 2022

Fair point.

Would appear, as usual, Steve doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

That’s probably why he tried so hard to put Emily in her place.

It didn’t work out so hot for Steve:

Since you work at @FoxNews and you aren’t in Ukraine we know you are a liar. Also clearly, you don’t know a lot about the Court and appellate decisions. Maybe look at the transcripts of the hearings to see what he said. https://t.co/bL69CsMyu8 — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 3, 2022

Huh?

Wait for it …

I’m a Constitutional appellate attorney. https://t.co/F3f7V3IZ2i — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) May 3, 2022

And BOOM goes the dynamite.

Not currently in Ukraine tho 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) May 3, 2022

Steve really should spend a little time figuring out who he’s talking to if he’s going to try and pretend he’s the smartest person in the convo.

Clearly in this case he was not.

We made a similar face.

More to the point when dealing with Schmidt, you’re a mother of toddlers. — Learning to code (@jtLOL) May 3, 2022

Good point.

But, but… what about your emoji game!! — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 3, 2022

Need to report a murder https://t.co/B8ul0k0Ydr — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 3, 2022

Yup.

Steve was doing his best to paint himself as a sane Republican who supports abortion so his newfound pals on the Left will continue to invite him on their sad shows and pretend he’s some sort of expert since he’s an acceptable Republican.

And he failed at it.

Bigly.

***

