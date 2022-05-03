It all started with Steve Schmidt very much being Steve Schmidt and talking about how when HE was involved he was totally not the crazy type of Republican who wanted to overturn Roe because you know, only crazy Republicans would dare push for pro-life policies and yadda yadda yadda.

There’s a reason Trump didn’t hire this guy.

Anyway, we’ll let this trainwreck of a tweet speak for itself:

Mainstream is one word, Steve.

Just saying.

And sorry, but if the ‘established precedent’ isn’t Constitutional that’s kinda sorta his job, Steve.

Enter Emily Zanotti:

Fair point.

Would appear, as usual, Steve doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

That’s probably why he tried so hard to put Emily in her place.

Trending

It didn’t work out so hot for Steve:

Huh?

Wait for it …

And BOOM goes the dynamite.

Steve really should spend a little time figuring out who he’s talking to if he’s going to try and pretend he’s the smartest person in the convo.

Clearly in this case he was not.

We made a similar face.

Good point.

Yup.

Steve was doing his best to paint himself as a sane Republican who supports abortion so his newfound pals on the Left will continue to invite him on their sad shows and pretend he’s some sort of expert since he’s an acceptable Republican.

And he failed at it.

Bigly.

***

