Because OF COURSE, Nina Jankowicz lives in Loudoun County, VA. That just really seals the deal here with Biden’s Disinformation Czar … when you hear that and think of the dumpster fire of awful that has been the news out of and around Loudoun County, this just makes so much sense.

Especially when you see Quentin Tarantino, sorry, Nina talking about CRT.

This is the person Biden wants to control ‘disinformation.’

Nina Jankowicz from the Nonpartisan Ministry of Truth – "Critical race theory has become one of those hot button issues that the Republicans and other disinformers have seized on." pic.twitter.com/COjZCtcYKE — Maze (@mazemoore) May 3, 2022

Republicans and other ‘disinformers’.

Is she calling parents disinformers? Because parents in Loudoun County and around the country ARE the ones fighting the good fight against CRT.

Oh, and it’s adorable how she claims the outlets that are covering CRT (which is very real and embedded in teacher training and woven into Social-Emotional Learning) are doing so for profit. She really is just awful.

Leftists are so short sighted. Imagine a world with GOP in charge of the WH and the Ministry of Truth still exists and all of a sudden things like non-binary genders, climate change, etc all becoming "misinformation". — Jack Merridew (@Maroon_1001) May 5, 2022

The Left would lose their freakin’ minds. Can you IMAGINE if Trump had put together his own Ministry of Truth and appointed someone very obviously and totally biased to be in charge of controlling disinformation? This country would be on fire.

Anyone in the media going to be critical of this blatant spread of misinformation from the Ministry of Truth?? pic.twitter.com/RWlg9iS5SN — Politics Matter (@Politics_Matter) May 5, 2022

We’re not counting on it.

When Nina said truth should not be defined and controlled by the Executive Branch, this is what she was talking about. I just didn't think it would be her doing it, lmao. — Septicon 🤖🎺 (@septiconwarrior) May 5, 2022

Oh, we were pretty sure it would be her doing it.

Does she do her own ASL translation? — I ain’t no circle back girl (@cohkohhh) May 5, 2022

HA HA HA HA HAAAAAA

The Minister of Truth has defined what is right think, saying otherwise is a thought crime. — Douglas Turner (@mkedgt2) May 5, 2022

Her hand gestures make me dizzy 😂 — NoSnowflake (@NoToMobs) May 5, 2022

She reminds us of Nancy Pelosi in this way. The more Nancy lies or the more lost she becomes, the more she flaps her arms around.

Same with Nina.

“Disinformers” just wow — Justin van Sant (@justinvansant) May 5, 2022

Sure, but when do we get to hear fun behind-the-scenes stories about Pulp Fiction? — Josh 🗯 (@hosesway) May 5, 2022

lmao the irony here from the nonpartisan informers centralized agency — mission OK;LG (@tonymission) May 5, 2022

Are the "Disinformers" in the room with you right now Nina? — ن Tarah (@zelz81) May 5, 2022

On behalf of @fightforschools, I am offering to Disinformation Czar Nina Jankowicz a sit down w/ her fellow Loudoun County residents that have been exposing the politicization of Loudoun County Public Schools. We can discuss the topics in this release: https://t.co/SR7tqS1DjK — Ian Prior (@iandprior) May 5, 2022

Yeah, we’d pay to watch this.

Heh.

