Pretty sure if you refuse to say ‘women’ or ‘woman’ when talking about abortion rights you’re pretty much disqualified from the debate from the get-go. Not to mention there’s no such thing as ‘abortion rights’ but that’s another article.

What the Hell is a birthing body?

It does not bring up the best visual … you know what, we don’t really want to know what a birthing body is.

This tweet. Wow.

Birthing bodies have the right to freedom. Deciding if or when to become a parent is one of the most personal, life-changing decisions. Access to abortion & reproductive care is a decision we must trust each person to make based on what’s best for their health & their future. — Rep. Francesca Hong 홍윤정 (@StateRepHong) May 3, 2022

While many people dragged Hong for how stupid this was, nobody did a better job than Megyn Kelly, who used Hong’s own Twitter bio to take her down.

Complete w/pronouns, BLM link, mask bullying and the refusal to say WOMEN, even when she purports to fight for them. What a comedy sketch. https://t.co/6ujc1YJzo4 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 4, 2022

Comedy sketch indeed.

Too bad it’s not funny.

It really is starting to feel like we are living in some bizarre Twilight Zone.

I’m so confused. She argues that we need to trust people to make this monumental decision, but is also arguing that we can’t trust them to vote on that right and it must be legislated by the court. I’m so confused. — Josh Kohl (@TheRabbiKohl) May 4, 2022

She calls women birthing bodies and wants to bully people into wearing masks but doesn’t want any sort of restrictions around aborting babies.

Let’s not pretend she makes any sense about much of anything.

“birthing bodies” Everything else about this debate aside, I’m so tired of these weird, Newspeak neologisms. It’s positively dystopian. — Mike Kupari (@RocketPulpHack) May 4, 2022

Dystopian.

Good word for the insanity we see the Left spewing so they can be the best at playing their identity politics game.

