We all knew the SCOTUS ‘leak’ was for political gain, we’ve all just been trying to figure out what exactly they wanted to get out of it. Raising money for Democrat candidates? Probably. Distracting from the disastrous Biden inflation wrecking our economy and only getting worse? Definitely.

But ultimately, it was about getting the base all riled up for a summer of rioting again to distract from everything else.

At least that’s what it looks like.

Alert 🚨 to Catholic Men! TickToks are being made instructing people to interrupt Catholic Masses this week to protest the Supreme Court. Be prepared to protect our children, women, and clergy. Keep your eyes open. pic.twitter.com/8FJXxp2vGE — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) May 5, 2022

SCOTUS leak already doing what the leaker likely hoped for.

And yes, it sounds like this is legit.

Pro-abortion activists are planning protests in churches on Mother's Day and are preparing visits to Supreme Court justices' homes next week to express anger over an anticipated ruling overturning legalized abortion. https://t.co/IeCBkvOyx6 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) May 5, 2022

From The Washington Times:

Pro-abortion activists are planning protests in churches on Mother’s Day and are preparing visits to Supreme Court justices’ homes next week to express anger over an anticipated ruling overturning legalized abortion. The activist group “Ruth Sent Us,” named for the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is challenging people to protest inside a Catholic Church on Sunday and it published a map purporting to show Republican-appointed justices’ homes for a “Walk-by Wednesday” demonstration. “Whether you’re a ‘Catholic for Choice,’ ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe,” the group said on Twitter. “Stand at or in a local Catholic Church on Sun May 8. #WarOnWomen #MothersDayStrike.”

Ruth Sent Us.

K.

So many eye-rolls. You know a group of women was sitting around b*tching in a Starbucks trying to think of a way to show evil old racist white men who’s boss, and someone came up with RUTH SENT US and they got super excited and stuff … and they all think the only book in existence is ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’

Oh, and it sounds like they’ve doxxed SCOTUS justices as well:

The group published locations for three of the justices in Virginia and three of the justices in Maryland in a map embedded on their website. The “extremist justices” targeted by the activists include Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas. Not all of the targeted justices are Catholic and at least one of them may not be on board with the leaked draft opinion overturning legalized abortion.

Classy as ever.

Seriously, what do they think that they can accomplish with this. Like what’s the goal of it? — Brayden Ebel (@brayden_ebel) May 5, 2022

Chaos. Fear. Intimidation.

It’s all the Left knows.

Stay tuned.

