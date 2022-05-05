While Democrat legislators like Cori Bush are patting themselves on the backs for being brave enough to have an abortion and then COURAGEOUS enough to talk about it, GOP candidate for Pennsylvania Senate, Kathy Barnette, is actually changing minds and hearts.

Talk about a DYNAMO.

I’m the byproduct of rape. My mother was eleven when I was conceived. In the world the Left desires, I would never have been born. We need leaders with a steady hand to direct our nation through these difficult discussions. Help me by sharing my story:https://t.co/JNGw8gNts0 pic.twitter.com/lqzufvxzQR — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) May 3, 2022

Just. Wow.

And then last night during the debate …

#KathyBarnette #Pennsylvania #Senate The clip of Kathy Barnette GOP Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate the media is not playing. Why are they ignoring this? pic.twitter.com/6toWzOR2yl — LL Free Speak (@LLFreeSpeak) May 5, 2022

Oh, we’re pretty sure we know why the media isn’t playing this. Barnette is everything about America the Left wants to take apart. She succeeded on her own, dragging herself out of poverty, never playing the victim card … she was a product of rape because her very young mother decided to keep her.

She is proof the American Dream is VERY real.

And our pals on the Left can’t have that, now can they?

Looks like a superstar to us.

She responded:

I'm the next U.S.Senator from PA😊❤️😉 — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) May 5, 2022

There ya’ go.

Thank you for your incredible bravery. We need more Americans like you. Not less. — LynetteMohr (@SoftSable) May 5, 2022

Your mother must have been a remarkable woman.

The love and courage it took to carry you through to term is awesome. — Firewall Bill 1776 (@FirewallB) May 4, 2022

I’m Black and I’ve been Black all my life. Fact check it. Black people are not special unicorns. We want what all Americans want. The GOP has the right message to win over Black voters, we just keep picking people who suck at selling it. pic.twitter.com/TONVO9jPLH — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) May 5, 2022

Yeah, it’s official.

We love her.

C’mon Pennsylvania!

***

